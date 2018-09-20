5 Must-Watch Rey Mysterio Matches

Rey Mysterio

It was announced yesterday that Rey Mysterio has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the WWE. Rey left the WWE in 2015 after nearly thirteen years with the company. Rey has made two appearances for WWE events already this year. He made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble in January and competed in the 50-man Royal Rumble match at The Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Mysterio first joined the WWE in June 2002 and has won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship on one occasion. Rey has had countless great matches during his time in WWE and WCW. Here are the top 5 Rey Mysterio matches ever.

#5. Vs Chris Jericho - The Bash 2009

The Walls of Jericho

Chris Jericho transformed his entire character in 2008 and was fresh of the best feud of his career with Shawn Michaels. After months of feuding over the Intercontinental Championship, Mysterio and Jericho faced off at The Bash in 2009. The match was billed as a Title vs Mask match because if Mysterio lost he would be forced to unmask. The match is incredible. Jericho was a red-hot heel at the time and Mysterio was the perfect baby-face to counter it. The match started slow but the pace quickly picked up. The match is most memorable because of the finish.

Jericho had an obsession with Mysterio's mask and had pulled it off during one of their previous matches. Jericho attempted to do the same here but Rey had a second mask on underneath! It is one of the best sixteen-minute matches ever. These two managed to create something special in such a short period. The crowd was captivated throughout and the numerous counters made it even more exciting. The drama and storytelling in this match is nothing short of superb.

