Top 5 Rey Mysterio moments since his 2018 WWE return

Rey Mysterio celebrated his 46th birthday this month and it is still amazing to see him perform in the ring at such a high standard.

Mysterio is one of the best Luchadores in wrestling history. His ground-breaking performances in ECW, WCW, and WWE have inspired a whole generation of wrestlers.

His career has been stacked with amazing feats and astounding accomplishments. He won the Royal Rumble and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2006. Mysterio has also held multiple tag team, Intercontinental and United States titles throughout his WWE career.

In 2015, Mysterio left WWE after 13 years with the company. During this time, he went and performed all over the world on the independent scene.

He would work for NJPW, where he teamed with Jushin Thunder Liger and challenged for the AAA Mega Championship at Verano De Escandalo. He also teamed with Bandido and Rey Fenix against the Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi at the event that was the catalyst for AEW, All In.

Mysterio would then return to WWE in 2018 after four years away from the company, entering the Royal Rumble at No. 27.

In this article, we will look at Rey Mysterio's top five moments since his highly-acclaimed 2018 return to WWE.

#5 Rey Mysterio's shocking return at Royal Rumble 2018

Rey Mysterio at the Royal Rumble in 2018

Advertisement

Let's start at the beginning. Rey Mysterio shocked the wrestling world when his music hit and he was revealed as a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Towards the end of match, only four entrants remained. The clock counted down for the 27th entrant and much to the joy, shock, and awe of the audience, Rey Mysterio appeared to a massive pop from the crowd.

To make his appearance even more amazing, he was in phenomenal shape and flew around the ring just like he always has throughout his amazing career. He would eliminate Adam Cole and hit a double 619 on Roman Reigns and John Cena, before being eliminated by Finn Balor.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: @ReyMysterio is feeling extremely blessed after hearing the @WWEUniverse's warm reaction to his surprise return in the 2018 Men's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/WU49JHjbYr — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018

It was a great moment in Rey Mysterio's illustrious career and kick started his current run with the company.