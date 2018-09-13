Top 5 rivalries between friends who turned into foes

Things turn bitter at times

WWE is one of the most entertaining TV programs when it comes to storylines and feuds. It has produced several storylines which have garnered a lot of attention and excitement from the WWE Universe. WWE storylines have flourished and plundered several friendships. The storylines create may friends and both the wrestlers have each other's back for a very long time unless the writers plan to pillage their friendship by turning them against each other and making them bitter nemesis.

There are many examples to substantiate the subject of this article. Here are few friends who have turned into bitter enemies in the past:

#5 Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho

KO made it to his list

"You just made the List!"

This iconic punchline was built during his storyline friendship with Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho formed a tag-team and defeated Enzo and Big Cass at Summerslam. The legendary JeriKO began there. They helped each other win matches and considered each other as best friends. This heel tag team created havoc by interfering in every single match of each other. They feuded against the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and made it one of the most entertaining feuds of the year.

The ship began to sink when the Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla accepted the challenge of Goldberg for the RAW Universal Championship on behalf of Kevin Owens. He hosted the 'Festival of Friendship' for Owens where the latter attacked him viciously. At Fastlane, Jericho interfered during Owens vs Goldberg match which led to Owens losing his championship.

Jericho challenged Owens at WM 33, and he lost his US Title to him. Then, he retained it at Payback and got drafted to SD Live. Owens viciously attacked him and sent him out of the programming on a stretcher which led to the end of their feud.

