Top 5 rivalries in NXT history

Some feuds are good - but these NXT rivalries hit a whole new level.

But which NXT rivalry truly was the best of the best?

Ciampa and Gargano along with Triple H

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the sports entertainment business, NXT is coping reasonably well. Ever since its inception, NXT has put forth great matches and rivalries for the world to see. Initially looked upon as a stepping stone to the main roster, NXT is holding its own against AEW in the battle for ratings and viewership every Wednesday night.

Although NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay is cancelled, NXT is still putting forth eye-catching segments in the midst of great adversity. The matches that were scheduled to take place during WrestleMania weekend are likely to take place on NXT itself in the month of April. The likes of Mia Yim and Chelsea Green were in line to compete for the NXT Women's Championship at the PPV, a match which is still scheduled to happen on an episode of NXT.

While the main roster has often left room for improvement, NXT has stood out with engaging storylines and critically acclaimed matches to top them. This has helped NXT create a loyal fanbase while attracting some of the best Superstars from around the globe such as Finn Balor and Killer Kross. Over the years, there have been several such feuds that have propelled NXT to prominence.

Here are five of the best rivalries in NXT history so far.

#5 Bayley vs Sasha Banks

Bayley vs Sasha Banks

Part of the Four Horsewomen of WWE, Bayley and Sasha Banks paved the way for the Women's Revolution during their time in NXT. Although both of them did go on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together, their feud back in their NXT days was a game-changer.

While Banks was always the favourite, Bayley rode the underdog card to perfection during the rivalry. Both of them put forth high-quality matches, including the famous Iron Man match at the NXT TakeOver: Respect PPV in October 2015. Given the radical success of their rivalry in NXT will always remain the benchmark in the women's division.

Since moving to the main roster, both of them have gone on to win individual gold with Bayley being the current SmackDown Women's Champion as well. She is set to defend her gold against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Tamina and Naomi in a Fatal-Five Way Elimination match at WrestleMania 36.

