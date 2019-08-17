Top 5 social media moments of the week: Batista calls out AEW star, The Fiend and more

Batista

Another pro wrestling week is in the books, which means more voices were heard on social media, from former WWE stars John Cena and Batista to currently sidelined star Nia Jax.

In recent weeks, the accounts of numerous WWE stars have been heating up, most noticeably pertaining to NXT standout Matt Riddle.

Prior to SummerSlam this past weekend, Riddle had been very outspoken on Twitter regarding his thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, criticizing the former WCW Champion's in-ring abilities and storied wrestling career.

It remains to be seen whether or not WWE has plans to run a Goldberg vs Matt Riddle match in the future, but in the meantime, let's take a look at the five best moments from social media this week.

#5 Nia Jax fuels WWE exit rumors

Nia Jax

WWE star Nia Jax has been sidelined since her loss at WrestleMania 35, as the former WWE Women's Champion required surgery for a torn ACL.

The surgery was a success, and Jax's timeline for return appears to be the early part of 2020, however, Jax had fans talking this week after odd social media activity.

First, she deleted her Twitter account completely, then, she removed any and all mentions of WWE from her Instagram profile. This led to fan speculation that there might be issues between Jax and WWE, however, that is merely speculation at this point, and Jax remains under contract with the company.

It's likely that she needed to take a break from social media for a while, and it's worth pointing out that her Instagram handle still lists her as @NiaJaxWWE.

WWE has yet to officially announce when Jax will be returning to the ring, but if initial injury timelines remain accurate, then the former Champion could be returning just in time for the build up to WrestleMania 36 next year in Tampa.

