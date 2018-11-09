Top 5 Wrestlers This Week: 8/11/18

WWE Stands for!

It is Thursday the 8th of November 2018 and WWE wrapped up their weekly programming last night with NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live. Raw and Smackdown aired from Manchester, England this week as the build to Survivor Series kicked off.

Both brands announced their team captains and matches for the final "Big Four" show this year. However, because of the recent pay-per-view shows in Australia and Saudi Arabia, the WWE have left themselves with only two weeks to build towards the show.

In my opinion, it's a bit too short of a build to get fans invested in the show, but on the other hand, the style of the show really doesn't need a complex build.

Raw and Smackdown were both good shows this week. Kurt Angle and Drew McIntyre had a great match on Raw and Rey Mysterio had a decent match with Andrade Almas. Here are the top 5 Wrestlers/Teams this week.

#5 Authors Of Pain (AOP)

New Tag Team Champions

The Authors of Pain became the new Raw Tag Team Champions on Monday night when they beat Seth Rollins in a handicap match. Rollins was forced to defend the titles alone because of his current rivalry with Dean Ambrose.

It is a good return to form for AOP who have been very underutilized since their call-up from NXT. It was a great way to take the titles of Rollins and kick-start AOP. I think that Rollins got too much offence during this match. It really should have been a straight squash.

There would have been no harm done to Seth's credibility if he had been squashed by two monsters, it would only have made AOP look stronger. Also, when did WWE start calling them just "AOP" and not "Authors Of Pain"?

