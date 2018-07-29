Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 WWE Champions of all time

Prasanna Waikar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
753   //    29 Jul 2018, 16:52 IST

Beyond Sport United
The WWE World Heavyweight championship

The WWE Championship is touted as the most prestigious title in all of sports entertainment. It is is the peak of the wrestling world, and the wrestlers who hold the title are immortalized in the history books forever.

Many great superstars have held this prestigious belt in WWE's history. Let's take a look at the 5 greatest WWE title holders of all time.

#5 Steve Austin

Stone Cold

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He almost single-handedly helped put WCW out of business.

With an anti-hero personality, he was the most over WWE Superstar in the Attitude Era. His WWE Championship match against The Rock at WrestleMania is probably the best WWE Championship match ever at WrestleMania.

With a great gimmick and an even greater in ring acumen, Steve Austin was the perfect man entrusted to lead the company to glory.

#4 AJ Styles

AJ Styles
The Phenomenal One!

AJ Styles is arguably the greatest wrestler of this generation, anything that includes him is gold. If you need a proof of his abilities as a wrestler, you need to know that he carried Jinder Mahal to a career best match on SD Live!

He has defended his title constantly, with a knack for delivering strong performances consistently. His series of matches with John Cena are the stuff of legend. He has been the champion holding down SmackDown Live for the past 2 years.

#3 Bret Hart

Bret Hart
The Hitman!

The reason why Bret Hart has been included on this list is because his championship victory was the indicator of a big company paradigm shift - the company was moving away from tall, huge men and towards sleeker and faster superstars.

Hart claimed that he was the best and backed it up in the ring. He was a true champion, cutting excellent promos, wrestling stellar matches and putting butts in seats.

