Top 5 WWE Hall of Famers who were never world champions

N Nigam FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 677 // 03 May 2019, 22:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Scott Hall

The WWE Hall of Fame is an illustrious recognition. Every wrestler aspires to be on this list post his/her retirement. Critics and fans can argue on the choice of selection who make it to this list.

Going by the logic, wrestlers who have attained huge success and won numerous titles should be only allowed, but there have been few wrestlers who have made it to this list without ever being a world champion.

Here is the list of five such wrestlers.

#5 Paul Orndorff

Paul Orndorff

Paul Orndorff was a contemporary of Hulk Hogan, and their feuds were most profitable in those times. Since the 1980s and 90s were largely inspired by Hogan and Hulkamania, Orndorff never really got his due. In fact, he wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania I in 1985 against Mr. T and Hogan for WWF title but was unsuccessful in gaining the title.

His stint at WWF was successful as a heel, but he left the company to join WCW. Mr. Wonderful won the Television Championship in WCW, but Ted Turner never backed him the way Vince McMahon did. Nonetheless, Vince inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 although he had never won the world championship.

#4 Razor Ramon

Razor Ramon

Razor Ramon started his professional wrestling career in 1984 and competed in various promotions. The Bad Guy helped Ric Flair defeat Randy Savage for the WWE title. He was also the founding member of nWo which consisted of Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

He, along with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash, and X-Pac formed a backstage group known as The Kliq. This group had great authority and power in the WWF which they used positively to promote each other's career. One of Ramon's biggest WWE moment came when he defeated Shawn Michaels in the Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match at WrestleMania X in 1994.

He was tall and had a huge personality. Despite this, he never won the world championship. One of the reasons could be that his career coincided with legends like Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, The Undertaker, and other superstars. WWE inducted him into Hall of Fame in 2014.

1 / 3 NEXT