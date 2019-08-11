Top 5 WWE moments of the week (August 4-10th, 2019)

I doubt Buddy Murphy and Roman Reigns are going to be friends going forward. #5 Samoa Joe Helps Out Roman Reigns

The road to SummerSlam has been an interesting road full of surprising moments. This was a very good week for the WWE. There were multiple title changes, lengthy quality matches, returning legends, attempted murder and a good Samaritan called Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe being nice is likely the strangest sight of all in WWE programming this week. As we're still figuring out why Rowan is trying to eliminate Roman Reigns, we'll put that behind us for now and look at the top five WWE moments of the week from August 4th-August 10, 2019.

Samoa Joe demands an apology. Murder is a bridge too far for Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe is a very complicated guy. He is more than willing to stalk his opponent’s family at their home and make some very creepy children’s books about them. He isn’t willing, however, to attempt to murder his rivals, it seems. That is clearly a bridge too far for Samoa Joe, something we learned for certain this week.

It was weird to see Samoa Joe actually being kind of a good guy this week on Monday Night Raw. He first started by demanding an apology for being suspected of the recent attack on Roman Reigns. Based on how horrible Joe has been to his opponents in the past, it didn’t seem out of character if he actually did do it. But the image of Samoa Joe actually helping out Roman after the hit and run was a clear moment of the week.

It could provide some more depth to his character besides just being a monster heel. I am hopeful we will see a better Samoa Joe character after SummerSlam in the fall.

