Top 5 WWE Male Performers of 2018

One of the best performers in WWE right now

WWE is a global phenomenon, which is why it is only fair to rank these risk-taking global male superstars on the basis of their overall performance this year. For a WWE wrestler, moves in the ring are as important as those outside. In addition, their oratory skills on the mic, expressions, mannerisms, etc., are what makes the WWE Universe fall in love with them. It is the connection with the audience that matters more than everything else.

Every time a wrestler steps into the ring, the audience is hoping for something unique and exciting to happen. With such high expectations every week, these WWE wrestlers must bring their A game. Coming back to 2018, fans have been served a mix of average and good storylines with a handful of remarkable matches which are unforgettable.

Plus, WWE superstars did their best to keep viewers engaged, guessing, mesmerized, and awe-struck with their mind-blowing performances throughout the year. Let’s cut to the chase and ring the bell to start the countdown of these 5 male WWE superstars who were an asset for WWE this 2018. These 5 WWE performers have raised the bar of putting on an excellent show, be it the main event or a RAW or SmackDown Live matchup.

#5 Seth Rollins

Burn it down!

If there existed an emotional roller-coaster, Seth Rollins would have ridden it like a pro. 'The Architect has overcome every unexpected turn of events this year to end up as a crowd favourite who has a never give up attitude. Seth had a mega opening to 2018 with the Intercontinental Championship title win which was lost to Dolph Ziggler only to be regained at Summerslam.

The best performance for Seth has to be the one where the Shield is reunited against Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. However, this joy was short lived as Roman Reigns left WWE temporarily to fight his battle against leukaemia. On the same night of Roman's exit, Dean Ambrose betrayed Seth moments after winning the Raw Tag Team Championship title.

Seth, however, didn't let that hold him down even though he lost his IC title to Dean. He is rumored to win the Royal Rumble and face Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

