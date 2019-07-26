Top 5 WWE performers of the week (20th to 26th July 2019)

Stone Cold lit up Raw Reunion on 22nd July 2019

WWE revisited the past on Monday Night Raw as they put their SummerSlam build-up on hold to reunite their Hall of Fame stars and other legends and personalities of the past.

It was a move keeping their TV ratings in mind as Raw drew above three million viewers for the first time in a long time.

After a much improved WWE product on Raw and SmackDown Live recently, Raw was a bit of a letdown in truth, with memorable moments few and far between but SmackDown more than made up for it with a dynamic offering that set up much for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Once more, a much wider variety of wrestlers were given the chance to shine and once more the Superstars made the most of the opportunity.

Without further delay, let's delve into the last week's television and see which WWE performers earned some vital momentum as the road to SummerSlam rumbled on.

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin

The July 22, 2019 Raw was not an episode of Raw that will live long in the memory despite its rating success. However, it did welcome the return of former six-time WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, who addressed the crowd in the main event segment of the show.

The live crowd in Tampa, Florida lapped it up too. The reason why Stone Cold has made this week's list is that his performance was atypical of his usual routine, marking this the freshest Austin has appeared on WWE television since 2001.

Stone Cold paid homage to his fellow legends and for once actually praised Hulk Hogan. In a nice touch, Austin stated that the pair had spent very little time together in the past but had shared some beers and hung out before the show and had a good time in doing so.

He also shared stories on Ric Flair and Ron Simmons and had the crowd in the palm of his hands like so few wrestling personalities are capable of doing.

It was the highlight of the show and demonstrated that Austin, even at the age of 54, still has it.

