Top 5 WWE submission holds of all time

The WWE has become a huge entertainment extravaganza. Their massive following across the world is a testament to the growth of WWE across international borders. The WWE's wrestling presentations are much more hyped and grander events today than they used to be in the 1980s and 1990s.

Even though the presentation and marketing aspects of WWE's business has evolved over the last couple of decades, some of the core aspects of its events that are attractive to its audience have been preserved.

For instance, the creative storytelling method, development of characters, building rivalries, and maintaining signature moves that the audience have come to identify with particular superstars are all important elements that are embedded in the WWE's product today as much as they were years ago.

A submission hold is one such identifier audiences relish to witness when one of their favourite superstars performs. So lets take a look at the 5 most memorable submission holds of all time in the WWE.

#5 The Camel Clutch

The Camel Clutch move is synonymous with the legendary Iron Sheik. It made him one of the most feared wrestlers of his time. His reputation as a feared opponent can be largely attributed to this dreaded move in his arsenal.

He used it effectively to force submission, as the spectators cheered him on. The sight of the Iron Sheik mounted atop a face-down opponent's back, wrenching his chin backward, was a perfect execution of this move that fans loved to see.

Opponents dreaded this move and feared permanent injury. The Camel Clutch disappeared from the WWE after The Iron Sheik's retirement, but is getting a revival of sorts as Rusev has been known to execute it in modern day WWE. To this day, The Camel Clutch remains one of the most brutal moves in wrestling.

