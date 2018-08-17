Top 5 WWE SummerSlams Of All Time

Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey, and Roman Reigns get ready for this year's SummerSlam

Some SummerSlam events have been less than spectacular. In 1995 we saw a lackluster undercard and Diesel face off with Mabel in the main event for the WWE championship.

WWE SummerSlam 2007 saw major returns of superstars but still was lackluster in match quality.

The first SummerSlam was held in 1988 and has been a yearly tradition since then. Various celebrities have wrestled on the show and up to 80,000 fans have watched the event live. The biggest party of the summer always has the potential to top WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble for top show of the year but can also disappoint.

This year's SummerSlam is unpredictable as so many things can happen and that always makes for a great show. It is arguably the second or third biggest pay per view event in the year for WWE. Superstars such as Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena have picked up major victories at the show. What makes an event great is subjective. What makes for a great wrestling show can be just as subjective as any other. For many fans, great matches, storylines, and great conclusions make for a great show. Hype should also be matched with delivery.

Surprises, eventful moments, and excellent in-ring action keep fans glued to their seat and burn the memory of the show into their brains Match quality, great reviews, interesting storylines, and fan reception will be used to judge the top WWE SummerSlams. Here are the top 5 SummerSlams in no particular order.

#1 WWE SummerSlam 2002

Brock Lesnar gets The Rock ready for an F5.

WWE SummerSlam 2002 was one of the best WWE PPVs of all time. The undercard saw Kurt Angle & Rey Mysterio faced off in an exciting ten-minute match up. Rob Van Dam defeated Chris Benoit for the Intercontinental championship.

Shawn Michaels returned to the ring and fought Triple-H in an unsanctioned street fight that was one of the best matches of the year. Brock Lesnar defeated the Rock for the WWE championship to end the show. The show had great matches up and down the card and received rave reviews from critics. The show crowned a new champion and showed that a battered legend could still go in the ring.

