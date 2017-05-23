Top 5 WWE Superstars from Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas... even WWE superstars.

Texas has always been a famous hotbed for professional wrestling. During the 1980’s in the pro wrestling world, Dallas was home to the highly successful World Class Championship Wrestling. The Von Erichs were extremely popular and they helped sell out the Dallas Cowboys Stadium for WCCW’s major shows. Texas was the place to be for wrestling.

It should come as no surprise then that with its long pro wrestling roots that Texas would produce some amazing WWE stars. This was certainly a difficult list to produce with a dozens famous stars from the Lone Star State.

With that in mind, I give you the top five WWE Superstars from Texas:

#5 Dusty Rhodes

He is just a “Common Man”

Dusty Rhodes might have been “the son of a plumber” and just a “common man” but he certainly earned his place among the most important and beloved in WWE history.

He had most of his in-ring success in World Class Championship Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance and WCW and was among the most popular and beloved in pro wrestling history. But his contributions to the WWE go far beyond that to put him on this list.

I am not only referring to his in-ring work, with his most memorable moment in the WWE is a mixed tag match at WrestleMania VI, but his work behind the scenes. His contributions to NXT are far too many to measure. He was a head writer and creative force for most of the early years of NXT history.

He built the show, worked on promo skills and build many of the younger talents that are leading the main roster today. His impact on the business will be felt for years to come. That earns his place on this list.