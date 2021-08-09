Top 5 WWE Superstars who love to use trademark weapons in matches

Throughout WWE history, several professional wrestlers have utilized weapons in order to gain an advantage over their opponent.

The tactic of using said foreign objects has become so frequent in certain instances that the weapon itself becomes closely associated with the WWE Superstar.

Some of the weapons are the more traditional professional wrestling foreign objects, such as steel chairs. Others are more obscure objects, such as sledgehammers, nightsticks and tennis rackets.

Despite the bizarreness of the weapon, the end goal is still the same. To utilize a weapon to gain victory or advantage within a match.

From former WWE World Heavyweight Champions to WWE Hall of Famers, let's take a closer look at five WWE Superstars who loved to use trademark weapons in matches.

#5. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Edge - Steel Chair

The Rated R Superstar has utilised a steel chair several times throughout his WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been known to bend the rules to his advantage throughout his legendary WWE career.

Didn’t want Jey to feel left out. All in the family! If ya need new grills I know a guy who does dentistry on the side in Knoxville. See you Friday on #SmackDown in front of FANS. Finally. pic.twitter.com/bXqLBNIeDA — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 11, 2021

However, the Rated-R Superstar is perhaps most widely associated with the steel chair as his favorite foreign object. In fact, the 'C' in the TLC matches pioneered by the WWE Hall of Famer stands for 'chairs' due to Edge & Christian's heavy utilization of the weapon in the early 2000s.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has made a career of attacking his rivals with a steel chair before, during and after matches. Most of the time this is by brutalizing his opponent with the conchairto. A move where Edge crushes his opponent's head between two steel chairs.

In more recent times, Edge has continued to use the steel chair as a weapon on Friday Night SmackDown. During his feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Edge used a steel chair to lock in a devastating version of the crossface submission hold.

Using a bar snapped away from the chair, the Ultimate Opportunitist would place it in the mouth of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso or Jey Uso and lock in this horrifying version of an already devastating submission hold.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham