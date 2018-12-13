Top 5 WWE Superstars of 2018

WWE has had its fair share of ups and downs over the past year. While WWE fans have witnessed several landmark events such as Raw 25 and Smackdown 1000, they have also endured awkward moments such as Titus O'Neil's hilarious trip at the Greatest Royal Rumble Event. At the Crown Jewel PPV, Shane McMahon controversially won the WWE World Cup leading to a lot of flak. But who is the best in the world after all?

While the year draws to a close, we rank the top 5 male/female superstars of 2018 who enthralled the audiences with their character, feuds and have had unparallel success over the year.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has had a superb debut year in the WWE

The transition from UFC to WWE is never easy. But the manner in which 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey has gone about makes her year even sweeter. Ever since making her debut appearance after the Women's Royal Rumble Match at the Royal Rumble PPV, Ronda was earmarked as a World Champion.

Her first match was a classic mixed tag-time match alongside Kurt Angle against the wife and husband duo of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The incredible strength and agility were on full display during her first fight in the WWE, which made her genuine contender for the Raw Women's Championship. During 2018, Ronda Rousey has never lost a single match. This is further proof of what the WWE thinks of the "Baddest Woman on the Planet". She won her first Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam after she beat Alexa Bliss in an entertaining match. With wins over the likes of Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair (albeit by DQ), Rousey has been able to stay unbeaten and expect WWE to make her go on an Asuka-esque unbeaten streak.

She has also main-evented WWE's first ever all women PPV, Evolution when she beat Nikki Bella, thus further solidifying her position as one of the biggest stars of WWE. The CNET has also stated that "For the first time, [WWE's] biggest mainstream star is a woman.". Ronda Rousey will be hopeful of continuing on the same note and have an even more successful 2019

