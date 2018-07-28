Top 8 SummerSlam main events from this decade

The biggest party of the summer

We are a few weeks away from SummerSlam, The Biggest Party of the Summer. It is the second most important pay per view for the WWE after WrestleMania. Many marquee storylines reach their climax at the event, with new storylines being set up for WrestleMania the following year.

Like any other pay per view, the main event is the most important match on the show. Over the years, the SummerSlam main event has proven to be on par, or in some cases better than the WrestleMania main event of that year.

This trend is especially true in recent years as WWE seems hell-bent on giving Roman Reigns the WrestleMania main event. This year however, the Roman curse seems to have hit SummerSlam as well, because it is almost a guarantee that Roman vs Brock will be the main event this year.

But how good was each main event relative to each other? That is something this slideshow will address.

#8 Brock Lesnar vs Randy Orton (SummerSlam 2016)

The strike that was heard around the world

Out of all the main events, this might be the most controversial one.

The build to this match was heavily hampered by the brand split that occurred just a month before the event as Brock went to Raw and Randy went to SmackDown. But that didn't stop Randy from hitting Brock with a surprising RKO.

In all honesty, this moment was the only good thing about the build-up for this match as the retaliation by Brock as he appeared on SmackDown was predictable.

They did not have any in-ring confrontations after this until their match. The match itself, except the finish (which warrants a whole paragraph) was nothing to write home about.

It was a slow match with Brock having the upper hand for the most part and Randy showing signs of life here and there. These two did not have chemistry, and it showed.

And finally, the controversial finish. Have a look at it for yourselves.

The fact that Randy allowed himself to be subjected to this kind of a beating from a former UFC Champion is a testament to his dedication towards the company. The sight of Brock hammering on Randy's skull repeatedly with his gigantic fists was unpleasant to watch (to say the least).

It left many wondering if it was part of the show. According to reports, Chris Jericho had a confrontation backstage with Brock regarding the finish, and Vince McMahon and Triple H had to intervene by telling Chris that it was part of the show.

