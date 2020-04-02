Top AEW wrestler reveals Vince McMahon "regrets" letting him leave WWE

The former WWE World Champion believes McMahon may regret losing him to AEW.

He said that he had earned the WWE Chairman's "trust" which takes a long time to do.

Vince McMahon

When we look back at the Attitude Era - the most important time period in pro wrestling, most fans would say that the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Mr. McMahon, and Triple H were the most important Superstars of that era. But, one Superstar who was important for WWE during that time is Chris Jericho, who became a heel that was despised by everyone.

Jericho has reinvented himself many times in pro wrestling and was one of WWE's most trusted Superstars, putting on good matches and bringing to the table unique gimmicks. While speaking to Tampa Bay, the current AEW wrestler revealed that the WWE Chairman possibly "regrets" losing him to AEW.

“I earned Vince’s trust. And it takes a long time to get his real trust. Moneymaking trust... He’s never told me this, but indirectly, I think he regrets losing me, because I was one of his generals. I’m not always right, but f--k if I’m not close 80 percent of the time.”

The former WWE Champion spoke about several other things in the interview, as he said that he has no regrets of not being a part of the WWE Hall of Fame. He said that he will not be inducted into the Hall of Fame as long as he is AEW, but he said that it doesn't bother him.

The outspoken veteran wrestler said that he may be "hard to work with" because of his desire to put on the best program and "get the job done right", and being honest, which could maybe hurt a few people's feelings.

Jericho's last match in WWE was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, where he was a part of the 50-Man Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia. Jericho joined AEW last year and he was one of the biggest names to leave WWE to join the new promotion, following which the likes of Jon Moxley and Matt Hardy joined him.

Jericho is the leader of The Inner Circle faction in AEW, which consists of former WWE Superstar Jake Hager (Jack Swagger), Santana and Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara.

Jericho was the first AEW World Champion, a title which he held for 182 days before he lost to another former WWE Superstar, Jon Moxley, at Revolution, earlier this year. He is currently in a feud with Matt Hardy, who recently joined AEW after the expiration of his WWE contract.