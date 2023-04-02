Top Bullet Club member calls out WWE Superstar for a match after WrestleMania, wants CM Punk

The first night of WWE WrestleMania 39 featured numerous high-profile matches and popular superstars, including Logan Paul, who was beaten by Seth Rollins.

In the aftermath of his loss, Paul was called out by top Bullet Club member KENTA. The reason behind the call-out was due to The Maverick using the Go To Sleep move on Rollins.

The move was seemingly invented by KENTA and has also been used by CM Punk. Hence, the Japanese veteran also put Punk on notice and wants a Triple Threat Match between all three men.

"KENTA vs. CM Punk vs. Logan Paul," wrote KENTA on Twitter.

KENTA aka Lil’K @KENTAG2S KENTA vs CM punk vs Logan paul KENTA vs CM punk vs Logan paul

Logan Paul's message to Seth Rollins after his loss at WWE WrestleMania

The first night of WWE WrestleMania 39 showcased several excellent matches, including Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins.

The two men pushed each other to the absolute limit, and Paul even accidentally hit KSI with a frog splash through the table. KSI made a surprise appearance as he tried to help his business partner and friend beat the former Universal Champion.

Unfortunately, Paul and KSI's plan backfired, eventually allowing Rollins to pick up a much-needed win. Taking to Twitter, The Maverick displayed the gruesome marks left on his chest, courtesy of his opponent.

Paul also sent a message to Rollins, as he wrote the following on his Instagram Story:

"Seth Rollins slapped the sh*t outta me lol."

Paul's current contract has seemingly expired. Before WrestleMania, he revealed on his IMPAULSIVE podcast that his match against Rollins would be the final bout of his "rookie year."

The Maverick, still relatively new to the professional wrestling world, has already challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Moreover, he faced a former world champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

