Logan Paul displays gruesome chest scars after WrestleMania 39, sends a message to Seth Rollins

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins put together an incredible match at WrestleMania 39, with The Visionary coming out victorious. The Maverick has now reacted to the same.

The back-and-forth contest had many incredible moments. Paul's business partner and friend, KSI, also appeared during the match. Unfortunately, the YouTube sensation was put through a table by Rollins.

In the contest's aftermath, Paul took to his Instagram story to display the gruesome scars on his chest, courtesy of Rollins. He also sent a message to his arch-rival.

"Seth Rollins slapped the sh*t outta me lol," wrote Logan.

Check out Logan's Instagram story at this link.

This was Logan Paul's second-ever match at WrestleMania. At last year's show, he teamed up with The Miz to beat The Mysterios in a tag team match.

The YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler's contract with the company seemingly ended after the April 1, 2023 event. It remains to be seen if the management is willing to offer him a new deal.

Logan Paul recently spoke about his WWE contract coming to an end

Logan Paul signed a multi-match contract with WWE on June 30, 2022, which saw him compete against top stars like Roman Reigns and The Miz last year.

On his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul stated that his rookie year as a professional wrestler has ended. He said:

"It's so crazy. It's like the epitome of everything that I was doing my entire life (...) I want to lean into it, my contract ends this WrestleMania [39]. My rookie year is about to be up."

Logan also addressed rumors surrounding WWE offering a lucrative deal to fellow YouTuber Lele Pons:

"[WWE] reached out to me, they go, 'FYI, we did not offer Lele Pons $20 million.' I knew that, but I didn't think anyone would take it serious."

Paul has only competed in a handful of matches in WWE. Interestingly enough, though, he has already challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. At last year's Crown Jewel event, he faced Reigns in an unsuccessful attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Should WWE renew The Maverick's contract? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes