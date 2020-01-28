×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Top champion on WWE RAW talks about his new ally

Shubham Roy
ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Jan 2020, 12:29 IST

WWE RAW
WWE RAW

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley brought in NXT Superstar Riddick Moss as his new ally and introduced him to the WWE Universe as his 'offensive lineman'. Mojo took to his Instagram account and shared a personalized account of Riddick Moss from their WWE Performance Center days and welcomed him into the Red brand.

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

Every week I fly home from @WWE #RAW and I go straight to the WWE Performance Center to train. I speak with @fla_hayes every Tuesday and ask him who broke which strength and speed records that week, who was the top performer. The answer was always @riddickmoss. He trained every single day like it was Wrestlemania and dominated the PC Combines every single year. Every week, I would then try and beat his records fresh off the road. Sometimes I could. Sometimes I couldn’t. Either way, we both got better from the competition. For too long Riddick has been hidden. Prevented from reaching his true potential. Deprived of the greatness he not only deserves but that he flat out earned. Turns out in the end, all he needed was a friend to give him his shot. Welcome to Raw #RiddyMo. It’s time to show the world what you’re capable of.

A post shared by Dean Muhtadi (@mojo) on

Mojo mentioned in his Instagram post that Riddick Moss trains extensively hard at the Performance Center and breaks strength and speed records every week. The 24/7 Champion added that he would try to beat Moss' record every week where sometimes he would be successful and sometimes he would not be.

Also Read: Riddick Moss - Who is Mojo Rawley's new 'offensive linesman'?

Altogether, Mojo mentioned that Riddick Moss is full of potential and has been hidden for far too long. He believes that all Moss needed was a friend to help him give the shot and added that it was time to show the WWE Universe what Moss is capable of.

For too long Riddick has been hidden. Prevented from reaching his true potential. Deprived of the greatness he not only deserves but that he flat out earned. Turns out in the end, all he needed was a friend to give him his shot. Welcome to Raw #RiddyMo. It’s time to show the world what you’re capable of.
Published 28 Jan 2020, 12:29 IST
WWE Raw Mojo Rawley Riddick Moss
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us