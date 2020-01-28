Top champion on WWE RAW talks about his new ally

WWE RAW

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley brought in NXT Superstar Riddick Moss as his new ally and introduced him to the WWE Universe as his 'offensive lineman'. Mojo took to his Instagram account and shared a personalized account of Riddick Moss from their WWE Performance Center days and welcomed him into the Red brand.

Mojo mentioned in his Instagram post that Riddick Moss trains extensively hard at the Performance Center and breaks strength and speed records every week. The 24/7 Champion added that he would try to beat Moss' record every week where sometimes he would be successful and sometimes he would not be.

Altogether, Mojo mentioned that Riddick Moss is full of potential and has been hidden for far too long. He believes that all Moss needed was a friend to help him give the shot and added that it was time to show the WWE Universe what Moss is capable of.

For too long Riddick has been hidden. Prevented from reaching his true potential. Deprived of the greatness he not only deserves but that he flat out earned. Turns out in the end, all he needed was a friend to give him his shot. Welcome to Raw #RiddyMo. It’s time to show the world what you’re capable of.