Top champion will be forced to vacate title? 48-year-old legend falls on SmackDown – 3 recently injured WWE Superstars who will miss SummerSlam

We are a week away from SummerSlam 2023, where WWE has booked several high-stakes matches for the night. However, the intense few weeks leading up to the upcoming premium live event has taken its toll on several superstars. Multiple big names, including a reigning champion, recently sustained serious injuries that will keep them out of action for weeks.

Here, we look at three WWE Superstars who were recently injured and will miss SummerSlam 2023 as a result. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#3. Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is battling a real-life rib injury)

Kevin Owens was booked in an injury angle on RAW earlier this week. The angle was seemingly booked to write him off the television, as backstage reports confirmed that he was working through a legitimate rib injury. One-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are expected to miss out on competing at SummerSlam.

KO and Sami Zayn didn't defend their gold at Money in the Bank either, but the champions continued to deliver epic matches every week on RAW and SmackDown. With KO ruled out because of injury, it is unlikely that Sami Zayn will compete at SummerSlam unless his tag team partner is replaced. KO's injury has also raised concerns over him and Zayn potentially vacating the tag team championships.

#2. Liv Morgan (ruled out due to shoulder injury)

Liv Morgan was the second superstar written off the television on RAW earlier this week. She was booked in a segment that saw her receive a brutal beatdown from Rhea Ripley ahead of their scheduled match. Soon after the show, backstage reports claimed Morgan suffered a legitimate shoulder injury and was ruled out of action.

It is worth noting that Morgan also suffered a shoulder injury in May and had to take a month away from television. In her absence, Raquel Rodriguez is expected to go after Rhea Ripley on RAW and potentially challenge the Women's World Champion to a title match at SummerSlam.

#1. Rey Mysterio (suffered a legitimate injury on WWE SmackDown)

This week on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar locked horns in a massive singles match to crown the new No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. The two LWO members delivered an epic bout which unfortunately ended after Rey Mysterio sustained an injury.

One spot in the match saw Escobar go for a suicide dive, but he connected with his opponent awkwardly. The medical staff rushed to attend to the Hall of Famer, and he was soon declared unfit to compete. Backstage reports later stated that it was not a storyline injury and Rey Mysterio was genuinely hurt.

Rey's injury led to Santos Escobar picking up a win. The latter will now challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship, while Rey Mysterio is expected to take some time off.

