WrestleMania 39 is shaping up to be one of the biggest shows in wrestling history. It's the first such Show of Shows with Triple H in charge of creative. The event could also be the last WrestleMania before the company is sold to another owner.

These factors alone make WrestleMania 39 a must-watch for everyone. The card is stacked for both nights, capped off with a weekend-ending showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been the Undisputed Champion for over a year but has held the Universal title for almost 1,000 days. The Usos have been SmackDown Tag Team Champs for over 500 days.

Being in Hollywood, there will likely be many celebrities and segments planned for the show. There are, however, some mistakes that must be avoided over both days of action.

Here are four mistakes that WWE should not make at WrestleMania 39.

#4. It would be a mistake not to have any surprises

Could the Viper show up at the Showcase of the Immortals?

One staple of the Triple H era of Creative is surprises. Solo Sikoa debuted to help Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After weeks of teases, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules.

Bronson Reed, Candice LeRae, and Johnny Gargano all made surprise returns to WWE. With the huge scale of WrestleMania 39, there need to be some huge unexpected moments.

That could mean that someone like Randy Orton or Big E returns after long layoffs due to injury. It could also mean that someone like Stone Cold Steve Austin or the Undertaker has a segment.

Even a big signing like Jay White could show up at some point during the two-night extravaganza.

#3. Neither Women's Championship changes hands

Bianca Belair has been the Champion for a year. Charlotte Flair has been a singles Champ 14 times. These are just two of the women in WWE's uber-talented women's division.

The Queen and The EST should not leave WrestleMania 39 as Champions. Rhea Ripley has done a lot of work to build herself up over the years. Asuka has done whatever WWE wanted her to do, often playing second fiddle to Flair or Becky Lynch.

WWE may opt to have one or both Champions win due to WrestleMania streaks. Belair hasn't lost, and Flair won in matches where many thought she was going to lose (against Ronda Rousey last year and Ripley in 2020).

RAW and SmackDown should have two new top dogs once the dust settles in Hollywood. Things need to be shaken up so that newer challengers for each belt can emerge. If one or both Champions retain, it just puts the rest of the division back in limbo.

#2. Musical performances shouldn't take up time for another segment or match

With the card cut down a little this year, it means that a lot of big names won't get on the card. Stars like Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, Alexa Bliss, Xavier Woods, and Karrion Kross are not booked in matches.

Due to the overwhelming reaction to Knight during the Battle Royal, it would be a mistake not to get him in front of the Los Angeles crowd. Some stars are obviously missing the show due to injuries, but Lashley and Wyatt are former major titleholders in WWE.

The National Anthem is usually always performed before the event, and that is fine. During the show, however, there could very well be another musical performance.

It would be a common tactic to have a mid-show performance with two nights of action. But with a trimmed-down card and several stars out of matches, a musical interlude shouldn't replace a spot for a full-time wrestler at WrestleMania 39.

#1. Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

The time is right for a title change at WrestleMania 39.

It's well past time for Roman Reigns to lose his titles. He's dispatched every challenge since the summer of 2020. His run is over 943+ days, which is unheard of in the modern era of pro wrestling.

WWE could have pulled the trigger by having Drew McIntyre dethrone Reigns, but that wasn't the decision. Cody Rhodes has been treated as a returning hero, and he's nailed every match, promo, and segment he's been involved with in the build.

Both brands need a refreshing air after dominating Champions have ruled over most of WWE's divisions. It all starts at the top, with Reigns losing to The American Nightmare. Which other star would make sense to unseat the Head of the Table?

Due to the ongoing storyline with Rhodes, Reigns' dominance, and the changing landscape in WWE, Roman Reigns should not leave Hollywood as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

