Top faction to introduce female member, tag with released star - 5 possible directions for Nia Jax on WWE's main roster

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event was one of the most thrilling in recent memory. Many believe that the two 30-person Royal Rumble Matches were the best in years. Many also feel that the show-closing angle with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn was cinema at its finest.

Whether fans loved the show or not, there's little doubt that it was a massive success. WWE audiences love the Royal Rumble event, in part because of both surprises and returns. This year featured a major surprise return when Nia Jax appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The powerful superstar is a former champion, but fell victim to budget cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She was released from her contract on November 4th, 2021, thus making her appearance in San Antonio her first in over a year.

While her status with the company isn't yet known, WWE did release a t-shirt for the former RAW Women's Champion, hinting that she'll be back long-term. If Jax is back, what could the controversial and at times downright despised star do? What path may her career take?

Below are five possible directions for Nia Jax on WWE's main roster.

#5. Jax could join The Bloodline

The Bloodline

The Bloodline has been the most impressive and imposing stable in pro wrestling for a few years now. An argument could be made that the faction is the most dominant in WWE's illustrious history given their championship success.

Still, things have become messy for the group. Sami Zayn smashed Roman Reigns with a chair, leading to the Canadian star being brutally beaten up. Meanwhile, Jey Uso walked away from the group at the Royal Rumble event, possibly signifying that he is no longer affiliated with the stable.

The group losing two members in rapid succession weakens the stranglehold it has over the company, but that could change if they bring Nia Jax into the fold. With Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso by her side, Jax could bring gold to the family. Specifically, the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship, which is yet to be in possession of the stable.

#4. Nia could attempt to take out Charlotte Flair and headline WrestleMania

A massive match has been made for WrestleMania 39. The 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match winner Rhea Ripley revealed that she intends to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood in two months.

While the match sounds incredible on paper given Rhea and Charlotte's history together, there's a chance that the bout won't take place. Flair will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship before WrestleMania. She could potentially lose the belt.

If Nia Jax chooses to target The Queen, she could manage to wiggle her way into a WrestleMania main event. The powerhouse could potentially dethrone Flair prior to the big show and go on to headline the event in a match against Rhea Ripley. Of course, dethroning Charlotte is easier said than done.

#3. She could reform her team with Tamina

Tamina on RAW

While Nia Jax did have some singles success during her last run with WWE, it could be argued that her time was best served as part of a tag team. The powerful Jax has teamed up with several superstars, even winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on two separate occasions.

Both times Nia won the belts, she did so alongside Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades is currently aligned with Ronda Rousey, though, so a reunion between the two appears unlikely. Instead, Jax could team up with her family member and a former champion in her own right: Tamina.

The two were united in the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2019. While they have failed to win the gold individually, they have done so separately. A reunion feels plausible and could help boost up the tag division.

#2. Nia Jax could target Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair

It isn't yet clear which brand Nia Jax will appear on if she is indeed back with World Wrestling Entertainment on a full-time basis. She could appear on Friday Night SmackDown later this week, but there's also a chance that her return to television will be delayed until Monday.

If Nia is a member of the red brand, her target is obvious. Bianca Belair is the reigning RAW Women's Champion, and she's been the holder of that belt for ten months. Many stars have attempted to dethrone The EST but each has failed.

While Belair has managed to defeat an onslaught of unique and talented challengers, she's yet to defend her belt against somebody like Nia. The powerful Jax could target Bianca upon returning to the main roster and potentially even dethrone the impressive champion.

#1. She could form a new team with former WWE star Lana

Lana had quite the run in WWE. She first joined the promotion in 2013 and spent eight years there. Unfortunately, The Ravishing Russian was released from the company on June 2nd, 2021 as part of the-then ongoing budget cuts related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Lana was primarily used as a manager, valet, and personality, she did wrestle. In fact, her last few years in the company saw her primarily in the role of an in-ring performer. One person she had several run-ins with was Nia Jax.

The two had issues on-screen, with Nia regularly slamming Lana through a table. Despite that, Nia and Lana are actually close friends away from the ring. This could potentially translate into an on-screen partnership.

Lana attended the 2023 Royal Rumble event and has made it clear that she's interested in a return. If The Ravishing Russian and Jax unite, WWE could have a new team for their division.

