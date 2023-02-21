Top faction to reform, big WrestleMania match confirmed - 5 things that may happen when Brock Lesnar and Omos go face-to-face on WWE RAW

WWE RAW was a stacked show with a lot of focus on the upcoming WrestleMania event. There was build for Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, all of which will go down at The Show of Shows.

Another match for the big card was teased, and it'll be a monumental bout if it takes place. The powerful Omos was shown backstage with MVP. The big man's manager discussed Bobby Lashley vs. Lesnar from the Elimination Chamber and made a massive challenge.

Omos wants to wrestle Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. MVP threw out the challenge on WWE RAW. He then requested that The Beast come to the red brand next week for a face-to-face with The Nigerian Giant.

It isn't yet clear if Brock will accept the challenge for The Grandest Stage of Them All, but the former UFC Champion will seemingly come to RAW next week. What will happen when he and the big man have a confrontation in the middle of the ring?

Below are five things that may happen when Brock Lesnar and Omos go face-to-face on WWE RAW.

#5. They may agree to a match at WrestleMania

The biggest challenge in recent memory came courtesy of MVP & Omos. A battle between Brock Lesnar and the imposing giant would be memorable. While the match wouldn't be a "five-star classic," it'd make for an intriguing spectacle, to say the least.

If Brock Lesnar shows up on WWE RAW to confront Omos, their impending WrestleMania bout may become official. Lesnar isn't typically one to shy away from a challenge, even if it is coming from the tallest man in Sports Entertainment today.

The two could have a somewhat peaceful interaction where they agree to a big bout and perhaps have a stare-down but don't come to blows. With a match like Lesnar vs. Omos, their physical altercation shouldn't come until the big match.

#4. Brock Lesnar may F-5 the Nigerian Giant on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar hitting the F-5

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intense superstars in WWE RAW history. He isn't often the type of wrestler to stand around, smile, and bow out gracefully. Brock is the type of man to strike first when the opportunity arises.

We've seen Lesnar repeat the same basic action over and over for a decade plus. He'll walk out, and sometimes without saying a word, hoist a superstar onto his shoulders and drop them with a vicious F-5 in the center of the ring.

The Beast may do exactly that on the next WWE RAW. It'd be an impressive show of strength to do it to Omos, but if anybody can manhandle him, it would be Brock Lesnar.

#3. Omos may lay out The Beast on WWE RAW

Omos & Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a beast. He's one of the strongest wrestlers of all time. He's managed to pick and slam some massive individuals, including Braun Strowman, The Big Show, and even Rikishi.

Still, Omos is a different breed. The 400-pound star is not only one of the heaviest wrestlers Brock Lesnar has had to deal with, but he's also the tallest. At 7 feet and 3 inches tall, getting him up and slamming him may prove too much, even for Brock.

Instead, Lesnar may fail to lift Brock onto his shoulders and then pay the price. Omos may wrap his huge hands around Lesnar's neck and slam him down with a vicious Chokebomb. Omos standing over a fallen Brock would make for an impressive visual.

#2. Brock Lesnar might decline Omos' offer in favor of something else

Pro wrestling is often predictable. If a WWE Superstar makes a challenge, the opposing star almost always accepts the bout or somehow ends up fighting the wrestler, anyway. There's a chance, however, that this may not be the case on WWE RAW next week.

Brock Lesnar doesn't play by traditional rules in wrestling. His matches are structured differently, his promos are different, and even his contract is unique. There's a strong chance this callout will end another way as well.

The Beast may decline Omos' challenge when he appears on the red brand next week. Brock may have alternative plans for WrestleMania, perhaps even another rematch with Bobby Lashley.

#1. The Hurt Business may jump Brock Lesnar and officially reform on WWE RAW

The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business was one of the most compelling stables in modern WWE RAW history. Bobby Lashley led the group, and it also featured MVP, Cedric Alexander, & Shelton Benjamin. They unfortunately disbanded, but each member has teased a full-time reunion over the past few months.

The reunion could finally take place next week on WWE RAW. Omos & MVP's challenge may be a clever ruse to lure The Beast to the ring. When Brock comes out to accept the challenge from The Nigerian Giant, he may end up being ambushed by Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander.

There's also the chance that Bobby will join in on the attack. It could be that not only is The Hurt Business reunited, but the faction is bigger than ever with Omos involved.

