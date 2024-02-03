Top free agent to make massive debut, the Forbidden Door to open up in a big way? - 4 bold predictions for WWE - February 2024

WWE is in an interesting phase right now. In some ways, the Stamford-based company is doing better than ever. Business is extremely strong as The Rock joined the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors, and they just signed a massive deal with Netflix.

Alternatively, there are some dark clouds hovering over the Stamford-based promotion at the moment. More scandals and drama involving Vince McMahon reared their ugly head prior to the 2024 Royal Rumble, and they remain a problem.

Meanwhile, several injuries have hit the Stamford-based promotion, and many people are upset at the prospect of The Rock stealing Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 40. While things are a mixed bag, all eyes are still on the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. This is especially true thanks to it being WrestleMania season.

With the month of February now here, World Wrestling Entertainment and Triple H will likely want things to be more intriguing than ever before. This article will take a look at some major things that could happen in February, some exciting and others disappointing to some fans.

Below are four bold predictions for WWE in February 2024.

#4. Damian Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank contract and lose

Damian Priest at Money in the Bank

Damian Priest is Mr. Money in the Bank. He won the briefcase at WWE's big event in London last summer. While he has teased cashing in his contract on multiple occasions, Priest is yet to successfully do so.

As time goes on, the likelihood of The Archer of Infamy successfully cashing in lessens. He is likely getting desperate and will end up trying in a less-than-opportune moment, which will inevitably backfire.

While Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are unlikely challengers, there is a chance Priest will try cashing in on a champion in February. Ilja Dragunov of NXT or even Gunther could be Damian's target. Unfortunately, his cash-in will likely fail, and Priest will join the likes of Baron Corbin and John Cena, two men who also failed to cash in their contracts successfully.

#3. NXT and TNA Wrestling will reveal a partnership of some kind

Expand Tweet

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble was a big show and notable for many reasons. Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut, and Naomi and Andrade returned to World Wrestling Entertainment. Still, perhaps the most notable moment involved an unexpected debut.

The Forbidden Door was opened up when TNA Wrestling's Jordynne Grace competed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. It is not common for WWE to acknowledge other companies, much less showcase them to the degree they did in the match. Jordynne was treated as a true star.

There is a chance this could lead to a relationship between the two companies. More specifically, NXT and TNA Wrestling could have a budding partnership. This could lead to an invasion angle of sorts or even a Worlds Collide Premium Live Event. The start of it all may come this month. Who would not want to see Jordynne pop up on NXT?

#2. Kamille will make her WWE debut to offset the loss of Tiffany Stratton and others

Expand Tweet

Things are changing in WWE. Tiffany Stratton, Ivy Nile, the Creed Brothers, and Tyler Bate have all moved up to the main roster. Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes have both teased joining the main roster full-time. Many people also believe stars such as Roxanne Perez and Gigi Dolin will move to the main roster sooner rather than later.

With people moving up, it will inevitably mean new spots will become available on NXT. Younger talent can move up the card, but new performers will also be needed. One such new superstar could be Kamille, also known as Kamille Brickhouse.

The former NWA World Women's Champion is a free agent. It is not yet clear if she is heading to WWE or AEW. It could be exciting if she jumps to NXT, however. From there, Kamille could target Lyra Valkyria and the NXT Women's Championship. Perhaps she could debut at Vengeance Day 2024? Only time will tell.

#1. No main roster titles will change hands all month

Seth Rollins on RAW

WWE has a lot of prestigious championship belts. Fans love seeing their favorites win top titles, and it is a key factor in what makes pro wrestling work. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe likely won't see a title change throughout February 2024.

The reality is that major title changes in February are unlikely. Roman Reigns and Gunther likely won't be present at Elimination Chamber 2024. Seth Rollins is injured and cannot compete, likely until WrestleMania 40 or at least till late March. IYO SKY's WrestleMania 40 match has already been confirmed.

The only titles that could potentially change hands would be the United States Championship and both sets of tag team gold. Neither the men's nor the women's tag team gold is likely to change hands this month. Meanwhile, Logan Paul may not defend his belt at a major event, which means he likely won't lose it either.

Are you excited as WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

