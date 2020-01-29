Top free agent wants to meet Triple H to discuss WWE move

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Triple H

Killer Kross is a free agent right now after being granted his release by IMPACT Wrestling. The former champion has been rumored to join WWE or AEW with the former said to be the hot favourite to land his signature.

Rumors circulated in the past month that suggested that Kross has already met with Triple H to discuss a move to WWE. However, he claims that no such thing has happened as yet.

He added that he is not against the idea of meeting up with Triple H and wants someone to make it happen. Talking to Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Kross said:

“I have to address this. You had mentioned Hunter or ‘Triple H’. I’ve never met him. I don’t know where the story came up exactly first in the dirt sheets and I don’t really pay that much attention to them, but I’ve never met him. I think it’s cool and kind of flattering that those stories circulate but I’d like to meet him. If someone could make that happen that would be great. I know it’s not meant to be malicious or whatnot and it’s fun to fantasize about that stuff but unfortunately that hasn’t happened yet.” [H/T ProWrestling]