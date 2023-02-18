Top heel stable to turn babyface, Hall of Famer returning to action - 5 WWE teams who stand up to Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey

WWE SmackDown fans were in for a major surprise last week when a former SmackDown Women's Champion returned to television. Ronda Rousey appeared on the program for the first time in over a month and a half, surprising the audience and Natalya.

Rousey was last seen on WWE programming back in December. She was the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion and managed to successfully defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey's long-time rival Charlotte Flair then made her return and the two had an impromptu title match, which Ronda ultimately lost.

Prior to losing her belt, Ronda was often seen alongside her real-life best friend Shayna Baszler. Upon returning to the blue brand, she was once again linked up with The Queen Of Spades. They beat down both Natalya and fended off Shotzi attempting to get revenge on the pair after they injured her last year.

The two mixed martial arts experts being united is bad news for the rest of the women's division. There are very few stars who can handle either one individually, and perhaps even less who can handle them combined. Still, some stars will inevitably try to stand up to the dangerous duo.

Below are five WWE teams who stand up to Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey.

#5. Shotzi & Natalya already plan to stand up to Rousey & Baszler

Both Natalya & Shotzi have felt the wrath of The Baddest Woman On The Planet and The Queen Of Spades in the past. In fact, both were injured by the two stars. Natalya's face was busted open by Shayna and Shotzi suffered a hand injury.

Upon returning to WWE programming, Natalya aimed to get revenge on Baszler. Once Ronda and Shayna attempted to hurt The Queen of Harts again, The Ballsy Badass ran out for the save, making for an unlikely team. The two duos will now clash on Friday Night SmackDown.

We now know that Natalya and Shotzi will stand up to the dangerous duo at least once, but there's a chance that this could turn into a budding rivalry. Shotzi will stand up for herself no matter what and Natalya will likely do the same. Could the two pairs feud heading into WrestleMania?

#4. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez have had issues with Ronda & Shayna

Shotzi and Natalya aren't the only two superstars who have felt the wrath of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. Raquel Rodriguez has also fallen victim to the dangerous pair. They injured her arm last year.

Liv Morgan has also had run-ins with both stars, although with a much better success record than most. The Miracle Kid dethroned Ronda Rousey of the SmackDown Women's Championship and then defeated her again at SummerSlam. She then went on to defeat Baszler at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Both female superstars have animosity towards the mixed martial artists, so they'll inevitably stand up to the two if need be. The fact that Liv and Raquel have recently proven to be a formidable tag team will only help if they try to go toe-to-toe with Baszler & Rousey.

#3. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance from WWE NXT have guts

WWE RAW & SmackDown fans may be unfamiliar with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Fans of NXT, on the other hand, are very familiar with the tag team duo who make waves in the ring and party it up when away from the arena.

Chance & Carter are incredible athletes, both willing to risk life and limb to win a bout. They have exciting double-team moves and a lot of fan support. The combination has paid dividends, as they're former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Fans would be absolutely shocked to see the tiny NXT duo appear on SmackDown, and even more so if they arrived just to stand up to the bigger bullies. Still, they've proven that they won't be pushed around and beat the best teams the developmental brand has had to offer. Who's to say they can't do the same on a bigger stage?

#2. Damage CTRL have been dominant on RAW

Rousey and Baszler pose a serious threat on WWE SmackDown. They've injured superstars left and right. While their pile of bodies is impressive, Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW may have them beat.

The trio consisting of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have attacked, ambushed, and beat up numerous stars. They've injured or taken out the likes of Becky Lynch, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Aliyah. Kai & SKY are also the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

While Damage CTRL is detested by many, they are talented and successful. Fans will likely get behind them if they stand up to Baszler and Rousey, potentially even turning the trio into babyfaces. Could Damage CTRL show Shayna & Ronda who really runs the tag team division?

#1. Becky Lynch & Lita are a dream team

Gracie the 4HW fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Baby_Face_Grace Becky is very polite helping the cameraman and Lita out of the ring. Also love seeing them interact with the fans! Face Becky is the best!!! #WWERaw Becky is very polite helping the cameraman and Lita out of the ring. Also love seeing them interact with the fans! Face Becky is the best!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/Ajn2OcF2lL

Becky Lynch is an all-time great in WWE. She's headlined WrestleMania, won the RAW & SmackDown Women's Tag Team Titles, and even managed to win the Women's Royal Rumble. She's arguably the biggest female wrestling star in modern history.

Lita is a legend and WWE Hall of Famer. She is a former women's champion who dominated the scene in both the Attitude & Ruthless Aggression eras. She recently made a surprise return, helping Becky fight off Damage CTRL.

Lynch and Rousey have a lot of history already, as does The Man and Shayna Baszler. if Becky tries to stand up to the bullies, and she likely will, she'll need help. Lita could once again save the day, and the two red-headed superstars could fight the dominant mixed martial artists in a clash of styles & eras.

