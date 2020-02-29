Top heel Superstar takes a dig at Deontay Wilder; Says loss at WWE Super ShowDown was due to entrance gear

Deontay Wilder's pre-match costume

This past Thursday, WWE hosted the Super ShowDown PPV event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event saw SmackDown Superstars King Corbin and Roman Reigns face each other in a steel cage match after Corbin wanted to have another go at Reigns.

Even though Corbin put up a great fight, he lost to The Big Dog. The 2019 King of the Ring winner took to Twitter a while ago to comment on his loss. Corbin blamed the loss on his heavy-set entrance gear that he wore to the ring which allegedly made him fatigued.

I’m never gonna take anything away with from Roman Reign’s preparation for a main event steel cage match. I was prepared ... but I didn’t think of the toll my entrance gear (the chainmail, my robe) and entrance would take on my body. Three min in my legs were tired. pic.twitter.com/M1Nq0suY3O — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) February 28, 2020

The manner of his tweet seems to be a sly dig at professional boxer Deontay Wilder who after losing the WBC World Heavyweight title to Tyson Fury blamed it on the 40-pound pre-match costume gear that he wore to the ring to pay tribute to Black History Month

King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

The steel cage match was granted to Corbin by Reigns after the former claimed that Reigns won only because he got help from his cousins The Usos. The match at Super ShowDown saw Corbin and Reigns going tooth and nail against each other in to win the match.

The turning point in the match came when Corbin who was mocking Reigns' pose that he performs before delivering the Superman Punch. Reigns who brought a steel chain to the match used it to his advantage and knocked out Corbin with it to get the win.