Top name to return at SummerSlam and help Roman Reigns defeat Jey Uso by turning heel in a major swerve? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns seems to have his next challenger in his cousin Jey Uso.

While it has not been made official, rumors have indicated that Jey Uso will take on The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. He hinted at facing Reigns on SmackDown last week as he picked up the Universal Championship while glaring at the champion.

The Bloodline has fallen apart as The Usos have split from Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Reigns and Sikoa beat Jimmy Uso so brutally on SmackDown last week that he suffered an injury and was taken to the hospital. But how could Jey let that happen to his own twin brother? Maybe that is something even Jimmy is thinking.

The story involving The Bloodline is becoming more and more intricate, and a new chapter could begin at SummerSlam if Jimmy Uso returns and attacks his brother Jey Uso helping Roman Reigns win. It has been speculated that Jimmy will be out of action for some time to sell his on-screen injuries, and Jey will shine as the singles star leading up to SummerSlam.

This could be the perfect motive for Jimmy Uso to turn on Jey. While Jimmy was always an afterthought in The Bloodline, it was Jey Uso who became The Right Hand Man. Also, Reigns has continuously favored Jey Uso, even calling him the next Tribal Chief.

A betrayal by Jimmy Uso could set up a major feud for Jey Uso after his clash with Roman Reigns

It is unlikely that Jey Uso will dethrone The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam. However, in order for the story to progress, WWE would need to do something unique with The Usos. A feud between the two following SummerSlam could give both of them an opportunity to shine as singles superstars.

If Jimmy Uso indeed turns on Jey Uso and aids Reigns in defeating his brother at SummerSlam, it would undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for all parties involved. For Jimmy, this betrayal could signify a new chapter in his career, re-aligning himself with the most dominant force in the WWE.

Jey Uso, on the other hand, would be left reeling from the heartbreak of losing his brother's trust. Roman Reigns would solidify his stranglehold on SmackDown, further cementing his position as the dominant force in the company

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes