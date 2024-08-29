Top name to shockingly retire after losing title match, Paul Heyman replaced? 3 predictions for WWE SmackDown before Bash in Berlin 

The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown before Bash in Berlin will air live from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, this Friday. The company has announced two title matches for the show.

With this being the final episode of the blue brand before Bash in Berlin, fans should expect Triple H and Co. to leave no stone unturned in hyping the event. The company could also have a few big things in store for WWE SmackDown, which could set the tone for Bash in Berlin.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for WWE SmackDown before Bash in Berlin:

#3. AJ Styles retires after losing to LA Knight

LA Knight will defend his United States Title in an open challenge on Friday's show. His challenge could be answered by WWE legend and his former rival, AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One has been absent since his loss against Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle. However, there have been murmurs of Styles returning shortly. The legend could make a comeback to answer Knight's open challenge on Friday night.

However, there is no way the creative team could have The Megastar lose his title this early in his reign. Hence, he will likely defeat Styles in a potential match on WWE SmackDown. If so, The Phenomenal One could announce his retirement following his loss.

The veteran has previously hinted that he is close to retirement. While he faked the same a while back, things may turn out differently on Friday's show, as Styles could announce that he is hanging his boots for good after losing the title bout.

#2. Nia Jax defeats Michin on WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax will put the WWE Women's Title on the line against Michin in a Street Fight Match on WWE SmackDown. Fans should expect this match to be a volatile and brutal affair.

Michin will likely give a tough fight to her rival. However, the 35-year-old is not expected to usurp The Irresistible Force. The creative team could have Jax's closest ally, Tiffany Stratton, interfere in the match to help her defeat Michin.

#1. Solo Sikoa replaces Paul Heyman with Rikishi

Solo Sikoa kicked The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, out of The Bloodline a while back. However, he is yet to announce the veteran's replacement in the heel faction. That decision could be made on Friday's SmackDown.

Solo could have his father, Rikishi, return to replace Heyman as The Wiseman of The Bloodline. The veteran has been rumored to be a part of the ongoing Bloodline saga for quite some time now, and the company may finally pull the trigger on the same this Friday.

