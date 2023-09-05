Top name to win his first Royal Rumble match next year and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns recently crossed a major milestone as he has held the Universal Championship for over three years. This is something that no one in the modern era has been able to achieve other than The Tribal Chief. His reign is the fourth longest in history, with the third longest being that of Hulk Hogan. He held the gold for 1,474 days.

If Roman Reigns is to break Hogan's record, he must remain Universal Champion for a few months after WrestleMania 40. This could mean the much-awaited rematch between him and Cody Rhodes must wait. However, Reigns would need a worthy challenger at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Who better than his cousin, Jey Uso?

Main Event Jey was recently drafted to RAW, and the only way he can now have a rematch against Roman Reigns is if he wins his first Men's Royal Rumble match in 2024. Their bout at SummerSlam did not receive much praise, and the two could receive another opportunity to showcase their chemistry as opponents.

The potential showdown would elevate Jey Uso as a singles competitor and buy time for Rhodes to eventually dethrone Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns seemingly sends a message to Jey Uso

The Undisputed Universal Champion has not been since the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2023. Reports indicate that Reigns will be out for some time, and The Bloodline story is on hold.

While Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have started a unique angle of their own on SmackDown, The Right Hand Man has moved to the red brand to embark on a singles run after splitting from Jimmy.

The Tribal Chief took to his social media and said, "Acknowledge me'' just hours before Jey appeared on RAW. Although the former tag team champion has moved away from his family, The Tribal Chief seemingly isn't done with him. Reigns was laid out by Jey Uso when the two came face to face on the blue brand, and the former could be aiming to avenge the assault.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena