Top Premium Live Event match changed due to an injury? - 4 reasons why Bayley may get replaced at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE SmackDown was an epic show. It featured what may have been the end of The Bloodline in an angle that fans will remember forever. The Usos are now out of the stable, which could mean it will no longer exist.

The Bloodline wasn't the only faction facing some turmoil, however. Damage CTRL continues to tease dissension, with Bayley costing IYO SKY her match against Zelina Vega, thanks to miscommunication between the two talented stars.

This led to IYO accepting a match on Bayley's behalf for next week. The Role Model will battle Shotzi. If the latter wins, The Role Model will lose her spot at Money in the Bank 2023 in London, England. Of course, if Bayley wins, she'll remain a participant in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The move to have Bayley defend her spot is an intriguing one, and many believe this means she will lose. This article will look at a handful of reasons why the former SmackDown Women's Champion could end up being replaced by Shotzi at the big show in England.

#4. It may be done just to add the element of surprise to WWE's booking

Pro wrestling is an interesting business. Many will write it off as being for children, yet most of WWE's audience is adults. Fans want surprises but then critique them for not making sense. If something happens deemed predictable, it will then also be critiqued.

In some ways, WWE can't win. Too many surprises become nonsensical, and too few make the product too bland. As if the company is a Goldilocks fairytale, they must attempt to find the perfect balance of both and hit the "just right" sweet spot.

Bayley winning and earning entry into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and then proceeding to lose it a few weeks later could be the company's attempt to keep fans guessing. A swerve for the sake of a swerve is risky, but sometimes it has to be done to keep things fresh.

#3. Bayley may be injured

Bayley on RAW

If it does indeed happen, the move to take Bayley out of WWE Money in the Bank 2023 may not be a creative decision but one forced due to circumstances outside of their control. The Role Model may be injured.

Damage CTRL is no stranger to injuries. Dakota Kai, the other member of the stable besides IYO SKY and Bayley, recently suffered a leg injury that has her out of commission for the following year. Could Bayley be suffering from something as well?

The Role Model being booked to compete on WWE SmackDown could imply she isn't hurt, but there's no guarantee the match will occur. Even if it does, it could go for a few seconds, and Bayley could lose safely and quickly. If she's hurt, Shotzi replacing the former champion will make sense.

#2. Shotzi arguably fits in the match better than Bayley

Shotzi at the 2023 Royal Rumble

The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature six superstars attempting to win a briefcase hanging over the ring. To retrieve it, one must climb up a ladder and unhook the aforementioned case.

Upon doing so, a wrestler will have a guaranteed championship opportunity that they can use any time for up to one year. The risks are plentiful, however, as the match is chaotic. Ladders will be all over the ringside area and likely spread out in the ring too. One wrong move can lead to a devastating injury and time away from WWE.

Given Bayley's past leg injury, WWE may believe it'd be best to avoid having her in the bout. Plus, Shotzi is far more fitting for such a chaotic match. She likes being a daredevil and taking risks. She can certainly do that if she defeats The Role Model on SmackDown.

#1. It could be a move to further the Damage CTRL storyline

WWE @WWE



just accepted a match on



#SmackDown Wait a second?! @Iyo_SkyWWE just accepted a match on @itsBayleyWWE 's behalf with Bayley's spot in the #MITB Ladder Match on the line Wait a second?!@Iyo_SkyWWE just accepted a match on @itsBayleyWWE's behalf with Bayley's spot in the #MITB Ladder Match on the line 😱#SmackDown https://t.co/wIPJkUwjPR

While some fans may not have realized it, WWE has been subtly building towards a Damage CTRL breakup for months. Things have become more blatant, but there have been hints of miscommunication dating back to before WrestleMania.

Bayley would often accept matches on behalf of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY that they weren't ready for. This even jeopardized their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles when they held the gold. Soon, Kai and SKY began speaking up for themselves, and now IYO & Bayley are outright arguing at times.

WWE may have Bayley taken out of the match to build tension between herself and IYO further. She could cost her stablemate the bout. She could also help IYO win and then hold it over her head.

IYO SKY could win the briefcase, and Bayley could become jealous. Regardless, The Role Model being taken out of the bout could be to further their ongoing story.

