Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Details on why Shane McMahon quit; 2-time Champion allegedly done with WWE; Major Superstars 'in trouble' with Vince McMahon; Keith Lee's future (21st September)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. While SmackDown has been gaining momentum as of late thanks to the return of Roman Reigns and the feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley, RAW has no doubt been lagging behind.

While RAW Underground and the WWE Championship picture have fans hooked, there are other aspects of the show that need to be worked on. Speaking of RAW Undeground, which is said to be the brainchild of Shane McMahon, we will discuss today why he had left the company in 2009.

Apart from that, we will cover many other backstage rumors that you can not miss ahead of Monday Night RAW:

#5 Reason why RAW Superstar Shane McMahon had left

RAW Superstar Shane McMahon has been away from WWE for a long time before he made his return ahead of WrestleMania 33. There had been rumors about a rift between father and son and that Shane McMahon had left because he did not feel valued by WWE.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, Shane McMahon cleared the air and revealed the true reason why he decided to leave WWE in 2009.

''So it’s like I’ve had 15 different jobs over the tenure of my career, and you learn so much, whether I was working inside the company having to be all under one umbrella. So taking that knowledge, wanted to go outside for a little while. Also, it was very important for me and one of the bigger driving factors was, I have three boys and make sure that I was their life a little bit. I wanted more time with them, and my leave allowed me to invest time, which is the most valuable commodity as you’re aware. Everything is so demanding, your time is so demanding. So I was able to coach all my son’s peewee football, until they got to high school. H/T: WrestleTalk''