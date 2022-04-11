Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Reason why 38-year-old has left WWE, Could major superstar finally return? Details on plans changing for Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Welcome to the Top RAW Backstage Rumors that could have a major impact. The show has been infused with fresh blood after WrestleMania 38 with the arrival of Cody Rhodes. Last week on the red brand, we also saw Elias return as a new character, Ezekiel.

It will be interesting to see how these new developments will affect RAW this week. In today's edition, we will take a look at topics revolving around some top names like Kevin Owens, Stone Cold and Asuka. So without any further ado, let’s dive in and check out some big rumors:

3) Rumors on why Pat Buck left WWE

As reported earlier, WWE producer Pat Buck has parted ways with the company following WrestleMania 38. Buck was responsible for putting together the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match. As per Brian Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Buck quit the company because of the hectic work load of a producer:

''The story I was told was I mean, I don’t want to say that the job sucks, but these producers work all of them, they work RAW and SmackDown. The vast majority of the wrestlers they work RAW or they go home or they work SmackDown and they go home.''

He said that the producers barely get any time to be at home as they have to travel for both RAW and SmackDown. Pat Buck is a former referee and a former OVW tag team champion.

2) Asuka to return to RAW soon?

As per PWInsider, Asuka was spotted backstage at WrestleMania 38. The former RAW Women's champion has been absent since Money In The Bank last year. It was believed that she will make her return on the red brand after WrestleMania. However, that did not happen.

"Asuka and Bayley have both been spotted in Dallas for Wrestlemania 38 weekend. Since I KNOW we will get 100 emails about this, no sign of Alexa Bliss as of this writing," said Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Asuka being present backstage at WrestleMania indicates that she is ready to return and will be used soon. It is possible that the Empress of Tomorrow will return in the immediate future.

1) Plans for Kevin Owens and Stone Cold were changed at WrestleMania

Kevin Owens faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38. The match was initially advertised as a KO show segment but plans changed later on to turn it into an official match.

Fightful Select reported that the plans were kept close to the vest as Vince McMahon waited to see how comfortable Steve Austin would be for an in-ring return. Stone Cold was comfortable enough to have a match after training, so the plans were changed.

