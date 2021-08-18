Top RAW News & Rumors: Braun Strowman's future, major name training to return, veteran not impressed with Goldberg's son (18th August)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW News and Rumors. SummerSlam is arguably the second biggest show of the year and fans expected a stellar go-home edition of RAW this week. Unfortunately, it was another lackluster episode with only one or two segments standing out.

This week on RAW, former Universal Champion Goldberg came face to face with his SummerSlam opponent Bobby Lashley. The Hall of Famer gained an edge over The All-Mighty by hitting him with a spear just days before their WWE Championship match.

#5 RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley comments on his retirement plans

After a 16-year long career, Bobby Lashley finally became the WWE Champion this year. Lashley spoke to Complex ahead of his big match against Goldberg and spoke about the possibility of him retiring.

Lashley admitted that he is at the tail-end of his career and does not have many years left as a full-time superstar. However, he did say that in five to ten years, he would like to take Goldberg's place as a part-time superstar.

''I mean, me and him(MVP) are kind of at the tail-end of our careers, and it’s fun to be able to do some big stuff like that because, ultimately, five, 10, years down the road when I retire, I want to be that Goldberg that comes back every once in a while and puts a hurting on some of these people.'' said Lashley

Lashley is already 45 years old and will be facing 54-year old Goldberg at SummerSlam. If Lashley manages to beat Goldberg then he will solidify himself as one of the toughest men in WWE today.

