Top RAW Rumors: Dating problems between Dana Brooke and former WWE Champion; The Undertaker to return and face 3-time World Champion? Brock Lesnar update (9th November)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will talk about the reason why the much talked about the romance between Batista and Dana Brooke did not work out, The Undertaker's return plans, and much more.

This article will also take a look into what the future holds for Brock Lesnar and the latest update on WWE's dealings with the former WWE Champion. There is also talk about 2 RAW Superstars who may be in jeopardy of losing their push.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the big rumors and stories concerning RAW:

#5 Reason for RAW Superstar Dana Brooke not dating Batista

Dana Brooke and Batista had been flirting all over social media sometime back and it looked like the two were ready to start dating. However, even though they did meet a few times, they did not date for long.

Speaking to Forbes, RAW Superstar Dana Brooke talked about the rumors surrounding her and Batista and why her relationship with the former WWE Champion never worked out.

“We went out, we were great, great, great friends, we’ve been to the Meat Market down in Tampa, we go to [Edison], also in Tampa, so we kept in great contact. There’s always been interest between Dave and I as far as friendships and everything. We share a lot in common as far as being in the business and outside, and being very passionate about giving back and charity work as well. It’s just with my schedule being so so busy, and Dave doing a lot of movies, our times are very limited. But we still communicate, we still talk on a regular basis, my boyfriend now [Uly Diaz] and him also have a lot in common as far as the fight game goes.”

Brooke is currently a part of the RAW Women's Tag Team division along with her partner Mandy Rose.