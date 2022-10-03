Top RAW Rumors: Former champion not returning, Veteran has quit the company, Backstage concern over top WWE superstar

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW Backstage rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, and Miro.

There has been a lot of buzz of late because of the White Rabbit tease in WWE. It is believed that these teases are meant to hype up Bray Wyatt's upcoming return.

We will talk about Wyatt's possible return along with other topics, including health concerns over Randy Orton and Rusev/Miro not being interested in returning to WWE.

#4. Concerns over the health of RAW superstar Randy Orton

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has been out of action since he was taken out by The Bloodline earlier this year. After Orton and Riddle lost the RAW tag team championship in a unification match against The Usos, they were brutally assaulted by The Usos and Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently stated that there is a lot of concern over Randy Orton's health and injury status right now. Orton has taken a sabbatical to heal his back injury issues.

It was initially believed to be a minor issue but became serious. It is not known when The Viper will finally be able to return.

#3. Rusev/Miro not interested in returning to WWE

Pomi Wrestling @PomiWrestling



Ever since, she’s had some solid showings with Ruby Riott and joined team SmackDown for A year ago, Liv Morgan was on hiatus before making her return as part of the Rusev/Lana/Lashley story.Ever since, she’s had some solid showings with Ruby Riott and joined team SmackDown for #SurvivorSeries . All of which are far better than the storyline for which she came back. A year ago, Liv Morgan was on hiatus before making her return as part of the Rusev/Lana/Lashley story.Ever since, she’s had some solid showings with Ruby Riott and joined team SmackDown for #SurvivorSeries. All of which are far better than the storyline for which she came back. https://t.co/pFNkDsoe5g

Former United States Champion Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW, was last seen in WWE on the February 17 episode of RAW in 2020. He was released by the company soon after and decided to join All Elite Wrestling in late 2020.

There have been rumors suggesting that Miro is unhappy with AEW and wants to return to WWE after Triple H took charge.

Fightful Select reported that Miro has not asked AEW for his release. There was no word on whether WWE contacted him for a potential return or not. He is a former TNT Champion in the company and continues to make sporadic appearances.

The report also clarified that WWE wasn't in contact with recently departed AEW star Bobby Fish either.

#2. Original plans for Bray Wyatt's 'White Rabbit' tease

WWE have been teasing the return of Bray Wyatt of late. It started with White Rabbit playing during live events and many hidden clues being left for hardcore fans on RAW and SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that one of the clues presented by WWE on RAW pointed towards Aleister Black instead of Bray Wyatt.

This indicates that at one point the company and expected that they would be able to bring back Aleister Black. However, he also said that it is believed that the tease is now for Bray Wyatt's return as the lights are dimmed and fans use their phones to light up the arena as they did with Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion's last appearance was on the RAW after WrestleMania 37.

#1. Veteran has left WWE after 12 years

PWInsider has reported that Dr. Chris Amann is no longer a part of WWE. It was initially rumored that the tenured employee had been released by the company.

However, Mike Johnson of PWI clarified that he has retired from his position and wasn't released. He has been working for the company since 2008 as a senior physician.

Amann's tenure with the company wasn't very smooth as he was involved in a legal battle with former WWE Champion CM Punk. He has been credited with playing a major role in shaping the company's Wellness Policy. It remains to be seen what he will do next, whether he will join another wrestling promotion or not.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Poll : When should Bray Wyatt return? At Extreme Rules After Extreme Rules 60 votes