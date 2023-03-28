Top RAW Rumors: Former Universal Champion is officially done with WWE; Huge name might be leaving after WrestleMania 39

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could significantly impact the red show in the future. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around major superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Bray Wyatt.

There has been a lot of speculation over Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE and what the future will hold for The Beast Incarnate after WrestleMania 39. He was rumored to have been saying 'goodbye' to people backstage. We will look deeper into that story among other interesting topics in today's top RAW rumors.

#3. Brock Lesnar may not sign a new deal with WWE

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is set to face Omos at WrestleMania 39. While fans were not very happy about the match initially, their interest in the bout has gained steam lately. Xero News has reported that Lesnar's current contract is nearing its end and Lesnar might not re-sign.

They state that he has been offered a one-year contract until WrestleMania 40 with five matches attached. If Lesnar wins at WrestleMania this year, it might indicate that he has signed the new contract. However, if he loses to RAW Superstar Omos, it could mean that we will not see the former WWE Champion for a long time.

#2. Goldberg is now a free agent

Former Universal Champion Goldberg seems to be done with WWE for good. There were reports that his contract with the company ended last December and he did not renew his deal. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has confirmed that the former WCW Champion is now a free agent.

Goldberg's last match in WWE took place at Elimination Chamber in 2022 when he lost to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. He had hinted about wanting one more match in the company, but it looks like that is out of the question now.

#1. RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt still not confirmed for WrestleMania

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that there is a big question mark on the possibility of Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley taking place at WrestleMania Hollywood this weekend. While WWE has teased Wyatt's return, it is still not certain if he is cleared to compete.

''The question mark involves Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt. Wyatt was supposed to be on the 3/17 Smackdown show, although not advertised, to build up the Lashley match. Wyatt was ill and unable to be at recent shows, but a key is that his name has not been mentioned. Lashley made a tweet about looking for a new opponent.''

RAW's Bobby Lashley is currently advertised to be in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WrestleMania. It is rumored that if Wyatt is still not cleared to compete, Lashley might start a program with LA Knight for WrestleMania.

