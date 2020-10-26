Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. WWE will look to deliver another solid episode of RAW after Hell in a Cell. Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion at HIAC and it will be interesting to see the fallout of The Viper becoming Champion yet again.

Apart from that, we will also see some new feuds take hold of the red brand. The Fiend is likely to feud with Mustafa Ali whereas The Miz will address Monday Night RAW as the new MITB holder.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 biggest rumors related to Monday Night RAW.

#5 RAW Superstar Randy Orton made a major blunder early in his career

Randy Orton has become a 14-time WWE World Champion after beating Drew McIntyre at Hell In A Cell. While Randy Orton has had quite an easy life being blessed not only with great in-ring skills but also friends backstage who have protected him from getting into trouble.

It is a well-known fact that Randy Orton was a problem child early on during his career even though he rarely got to face any repercussions. In one such story, Randy Orton revealed that he was supposed to have a practice session of his match against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania which he missed.

Randy Orton said that on the day of the Hall of Fame, there was a rehearsal for his match against The Deadman. Bob Orton Jr., John Laurinaitis, Mike Chioda, Ricky Steamboat, and The Undertaker were all present, but Randy Orton was nowhere to be seen. (H/t: SportsKeeda)

RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre has earned tremendous respect from the fans and the locker room for his run as the WWE Champion and we hope that even though The Viper reigned supreme at HIAC, McIntyre will become a 2-time WWE Champion soon.