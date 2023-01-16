Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the show going forward. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting rumors revolving around superstars such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Austin Theory.

There has been a lot of talk about whether Roman Reigns will walk into WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion or if the titles will be split. The tag team championships are likely to be split ahead of WrestleMania, and The Usos might lose one set of titles. Will The Tribal Chief have a similar fate?

3. Roman Reigns to be stripped of the WWE Championship

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing a pitch not confirmed but it is Roman gets stripped.



Tournament to crown new Champ.



Finals Mania Night 1 Main event. Hearing a pitch not confirmed but it is Roman gets stripped.Tournament to crown new Champ.Finals Mania Night 1 Main event.

The Tribal Chief has held the WWE Championship since WrestleMania 38 after he defeated Brock Lesnar for it. He has held the Universal title for over two years and is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion of the company. However, as per certain reports, WWE wants both world titles to be defended separately at WrestleMania.

Xero News has reported that there is a plan for Reigns to be stripped of the WWE Championship, and a tournament will be held to determine the next champion. The finals of this tournament will take place on the first night of WrestleMania 39. The report also states that Reigns will likely be stripped of the title after Royal Rumble.

2. Is Something big being planned for RAW Superstar Austin Theory and John Cena?

John Cena vs Austin Theory was allegedly the planned contest for WrestleMania 39 when Vince McMahon was in charge. However, after Triple H took over, plans for Cena became dicey, and the latest update was that Logan Paul looked like his possible opponent for The Show of Shows. However, a new report by Fightful Select has resulted in speculation that Cena vs Theory might still happen:

''Theory was originally scheduled to main event the Toronto live event that night in a cage match with Seth Rollins. However, Theory was pulled from that show to travel to Tampa, where he was set to film a segment with John Cena.''

They added that they were not told if it was for digital, future use or 2K. On RAW this week, US Champion Austin Theory said ''The Champ is Here'' which can be seen as a direct taunt to the former WWE Champion since it was a tagline made famous by John Cena.

1. Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes likely to become the next WWE Champion

Xero News @NewsXero

WWE title



As reported



Roman drops this belt before Mania twitter.com/WWERollins/sta… Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year. Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year. Seth Vs CodyWWE titleAs reportedRoman drops this belt before Mania Seth Vs Cody WWE title As reported Roman drops this belt before Mania 😉 twitter.com/WWERollins/sta…

As stated above, there are plans to strip Roman Reigns of the WWE Championship so that RAW has its own world title. Xero News has stated that fans can expect Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes to have a match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39.

As noted above, one route to the match could be for them to either reach the finals of the tournament held for the WWE title or it is possible that one of them wins the Royal Rumble match and challenge for the WWE Championship. RAW Superstar Seth Rollins dropped a hint on Twitter, saying: ''Really feels like the main eventing WrestleMania this year.''

