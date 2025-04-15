Top RAW star to walk away from WWE for a while after losing his match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

The go-home episode of WWE RAW on Netflix featured some significant developments leading up to WrestleMania 41. The show featured a singles match between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross, with the former emerging victorious. Following the match, Logan Paul made an appearance, resulting in a brawl, with The Maverick ultimately standing tall.

Both stars have a strong chance of emerging victorious at the Showcase of The Immortals. However, if the YouTube sensation defeats AJ Styles at WrestleMania, fans might witness the veteran walking away from the sports entertainment juggernaut after potentially losing his match at WrestleMania 41.

Since returning to WWE, AJ Styles has not been entangled in any high-profile feuds. To further enhance Logan Paul's heel persona, WWE may choose to have him defeat the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania. Disappointed by this loss, AJ Styles might decide to go on a hiatus after the Grandest Stage of Them All.

This storyline will likely write The Phenomenal One off television, and Styles could return after a few weeks away. He could return with new vigor and feud with someone else. Styles could turn his focus to Karrion Kross, who also attacked him from behind and helped Logan Paul take out the veteran.

The scenario is entirely speculative, and fans will have to tune in to WrestleMania and the RAW after to find out what happens.

Wrestling veteran feels AJ Styles WrestleMania feud is not getting necessary hype from WWE fans

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul is part of the WrestleMania 41 card, but the match isn’t generating much hype, even though 'Mania is just around the corner. Recently, on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on this matchup and expressed that he finds it somewhat non-compelling.

He further asserted that fans are more excited to see the 47-year-old star perform on a big stage than to watch the match between The Maverick and The Phenomenal One. He also believes that fans might be more excited about other WrestleMania matches rather than this one.

"Keep in mind now, the excitement for that match is not what it might have been a year ago. Logan Paul is still compelling, and so is AJ Styles, but there is something non-compelling about (the match). Is this one of the main event matches that people want to see? They want to see AJ Styles back again. They're concentrating on AJ more so than Logan Paul in my opinion."

Now, we just have to wait for WWE WrestleMania 41 to witness what will happen when Styles and Logan Paul clash inside the squared circle.

