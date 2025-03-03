Top RAW stars to win first-ever WWE championship ahead of WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

The WWE roster is stacked with several superstars who are waiting to get their hands on a championship. On the long list is Monday Night RAW's the Creed Brothers. Although the duo has held the NXT Tag Team Championship, they have yet to capture their first-ever championship on the main roster. It looks like their dreams might finally come true ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed will compete in a huge title match against The War Raiders on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The rivalry between the two teams has been going on for quite some time. They have been involved in several backstage brawls on the red brand. However, tonight could very well be the night when the men's tag team division witnesses a seismic shift.

In a shocking turn of events, the Creed Brothers could pull off a huge upset by capturing the World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW. The possibility of it happening is high. It is because American Made has been dominating the red brand in recent weeks. Not only Julius and Brutus Creed, but Ivy Nile has also been on a mission of late.

While the Creed Brothers will compete for the World Tag Team Title, Nile will battle for the Women's Intercontinental Title tonight. American Made members not winning either of the two matches could deal a massive blow to their red-hot momentum. Therefore, a title change is very likely, and it is the tag team title that is more likely to change hands.

Well, if that really happens, it could change the trajectory of RAW's tag team division. However, this is currently speculation.

Creed Brothers to be part of a multi-person match at WWE WrestleMania 41?

The Creed Brothers have been in the race for the World Tag Team Title for quite some time. However, they are not the only stars who have set their sights on the gold. Several other tag teams on Monday nights have been seemingly lurking in the shadows, waiting to get a shot at the coveted title.

Given the recent situation on RAW, WWE can book a multi-person tag team match at WrestleMania 41 with the World Tag Team Championship on the line. Apart from the Creed Brothers and The War Raiders, teams such as LWO, The Judgment Day, and others could get involved in the mix.

There is no doubt that it will be a very good way for the company to feature more stars at The Show of Shows. Several tag teams going after the title can also put the spotlight on it and make the World Tag Team Championship look more prestigious.

Ultimately, it all depends on how Triple H decides to shape the tag team division of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see what happens in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41.

