Top RAW Superstar to quit WWE after The Rock steals his spot in Elimination Chamber match? Exploring the potential

The Men’s Elimination Chamber Match 2025 will indeed be an exhilarating one. The winner will earn a World Title shot against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. So far, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and Damian Priest have been confirmed for the bout, while the final qualifying match is set to take place between Finn Bálor and Seth Rollins.

Amidst this, there is speculation that RAW star Logan Paul might consider quitting WWE if The Rock potentially takes his spot in the Men’s Chamber match. For those unaware, The Maverick has already qualified for this bout. After Royal Rumble 2025, the YouTube sensation stated that if The Final Boss stole his spot in the traditional match, he would have quit WWE. While that scenario didn’t unfold at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, if something similar happens at Elimination Chamber, Logan Paul might indeed walk away from the company.

In a possible scenario, The Rock could attack Logan Paul backstage before the Chamber match. Following this, the Hollywood star might replace the YouTube sensation in the bout, inserting himself into the contest. Though this scenario is purely speculative, it could introduce a major twist not only to the Elimination Chamber event but also to the road to WrestleMania 41.

As Logan has already voiced his opposition to The Rock taking his place, he could choose to quit WWE out of frustration over the decision. However, this angle would likely be a storyline device to temporarily write The Maverick off television.

Overall, the road to WrestleMania promises to be thrilling, and this development has the potential to make things even more interesting.

What plans does WWE have for Logan Paul for WrestleMania 41?

Recent reports have disclosed significant plans for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. The latest sources indicate that John Cena could be his opponent at The Showcase of The Immortals. Both Logan and Cena are set to compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, constructing it an ideal stage to plant the seeds for their feud if WWE intends to drive forward with these plans.

One possible scenario could be that The Cenation Leader might eliminate the YouTube sensation from the match. Frustrated by this, Logan might retaliate by striking the 16-time world champion, eventually leading to Cena’s elimination as well. This chain of events could set up a blockbuster match between the two at WrestleMania 41.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait for the upcoming premium live event to see what unfolds when Logan and Cena step inside the Chamber.

