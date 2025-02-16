John Cena's opponent for his last-ever WrestleMania reportedly revealed

John Cena failed to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match, finishing as the runner-up after Jey Uso pulled off a surprise victory. With the win, Jey earned a spot in WrestleMania’s main event. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old star has one last chance to headline 'Mania as he’ll be officially entering the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber bout alongside five top names.

Ad

The Cenation Leader is one of the favorites to win the match and face Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, a new report has suggested that the Stamford-based promotion is planning to book CM Punk vs. Rhodes for 'Mania. This can mean that The Straight Edge Superstar will win the Chamber match this year.

The report has raised questions regarding Cena's opponent at The Show of Shows. Replying to a query about the legend's 'Mania plans in the comments section of its Punk vs. Rhodes post, 4YouWrestling shared a GIF of Logan Paul. This seemingly suggests that the 16-time World Champion might face The Maverick at his last WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena outsmarted Logan Paul and eliminated him from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Paul could return the favor by costing Cena a win inside the Elimination Chamber, leading to a showdown between them at 'Mania.

The Undertaker commented on whether John Cena should become a 17-time WWE World Champion

Since John Cena announced his retirement tour last year, there has been speculation that he will break his and Ric Flair’s record for the most world titles in WWE. Cena is aiming to win his 17th world championship before hanging up his boots.

Ad

On the Busted Open After Dark podcast, The Undertaker expressed mixed feelings about Cena surpassing Flair’s record.

"I've honestly been on the fence. I didn't have a problem; I don't know that I'll have a problem if John [Cena] wins and breaks the record [Ric Flair's 16 world title reigns]. I look at things from not only a business aspect, I think of the way that he did everything, he was the face of the company, he didn't take a day off, he did all the extra media, he did all the Make-A-Wishes, [and] all that stuff," said The Phenom.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena finally breaks the record and wins his 17th world title before December 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback