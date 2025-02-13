WWE HOFer The Undertaker reveals whether John Cena should become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion

John Cena is set on a mission to become a 17-time WWE World Champion in his Farewell tour. Recently, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on whether this should come to fruition.

The Cenation Leader and Ric Flair are tied for the most world championship reigns in professional wrestling history, with 16 each. Cena is a 13-time WWE Champion and 3-time World Heavyweight Champion, while The Nature Boy is a 16-time world champion across various promotions, although that number has been debated through the years.

During an interview with Bully Ray on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, The Undertaker revealed mixed feelings about John Cena potentially surpassing Ric Flair as a 17-time world champion. He acknowledged the business perspective but also considered The Franchise Player's dedication, hard work, and significant contributions to WWE, including his charitable work:

Trending

"I've honestly been on the fence. I didn't have a problem; I don't know that I'll have a problem if John [Cena] wins and breaks the record [Ric Flair's 16 world title reigns]. I look at things from not only a business aspect, I think of the way that he did everything, he was the face of the company, he didn't take a day off, he did all the extra media, he did all the Make-A-Wishes, [and] all that stuff," he said.

The Phenom ultimately suggested that breaking the record could be a fitting reward for Cena's immense impact on the company. He added:

"So, there [are] certain times you just figure, you know what, 'Throw the guy a bone.' If that's the case, that's probably not the most wrestling purist view, that's kind of a sentimental view on my part." [From 13:35 to 14:26]

You can watch the entire episode below:

WWE Hall of Famer JBL comments on John Cena losing the Royal Rumble

"The Face That Runs The Place" was eliminated by Jey Uso in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The YEET Master has punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41, where he is set to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During an appearance on the Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast, JBL praised the unexpected finish of the 30-man contest, specifically highlighting John Cena's elimination. The WWE Hall of Famer described the moment as "incredible" and emphasized the impact of Cena's facial expression and Uso's presence in the background:

"I just want to be surprised. I want to enjoy the show and when Cena took that bump off and that look on his face with the perfect camera angle with Jey Uso in the background—I thought you gotta be kidding me. This is fantastic. It was [an] incredible finish, [and] it was so unexpected," JBL said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Cenation Leader breaks Ric Flair's iconic record to become the first-ever 17-time world champion.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Busted Open After Dark podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback