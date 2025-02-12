WWE Hall of Famer reveals why John Cena losing the Royal Rumble was "fantastic" 

WWE Superstar John Cena came very close to winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match but ultimately fell short. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer JBL praised the decision to have The Franchise Player lose the multi-man contest, revealing why he believed it was "fantastic."

Entering the Rumble match at number 23, The Cenation Leader eliminated Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, and Logan Paul before advancing to the final two alongside Jey Uso. In the end, The YEET Master pushed the former WWE Champion off the apron to win the 30-man contest.

On Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, JBL said he thoroughly enjoyed the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, describing it as "magnificent." He initially predicted a John Cena victory but was impressed by the unexpected outcome.

The WWE Hall of Famer highlighted the impact of Cena's reaction and the effective camera work, which included Jey Uso in the background, as key elements that made the finish memorable.

"I watched the whole show [Royal Rumble] from start to end and I thought it was magnificent. I mean magnificent. I was sitting there at the end; I just assumed [John] Cena was going over," JBL said. "I just want to be surprised. I want to enjoy the show and when Cena took that bump off and that look on his face with the perfect camera angle with Jey Uso in the background—I thought you gotta be kidding me. This is fantastic. It was [an] incredible finish, [and] it was so unexpected." [From 00:57 to 01:27]

John Cena is set to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber

After Jey Uso eliminated him from the Rumble match, The Cenation Leader made a massive announcement on the Royal Rumble Post-Show. John Cena declared his intention to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber bout, emerge victorious, and ultimately headline WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

According to a recent report, the former WWE Champion has returned to Hungary for filming commitments. John Cena is not expected to appear on TV again until the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Franchise Player can punch his ticket to this year's WrestleMania by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

