"BYE. Thanks for comin"- Top RAW Superstar takes a shot at Trish Stratus after her recent return to WWE

WWE star Bayley has sent a bold message to Trish Stratus following their brief interaction on Monday Night RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Stratus returned to the red brand for the first time in a while. During her appearance, the WWE Hall of Famer was confronted by The Role Model along with her faction Damage CTRL.

Following the heated exchange between Bayley and Stratus, the former RAW Women's Champion sent a message to the veteran via Instagram.

She wrote:

"DING DONG, BYE BYE. Thanks for comin!!!!!!!!! #raw."

Check out Bayley's post below:

Trish Stratus previously sent an interesting message to Bayley and her faction

Before appearing on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Trish Stratus fired shots at Bayley and her stable.

Bianca Belair recently faced IYO SKY in a singles match at a WWE live event in Canada. During the bout, SKY's stablemates joined her at ringside and had their sights set on Alexa Bliss and Asuka, who supported The EST. Later that night, Stratus also made her appearance at the show.

Following Stratus' interaction with Bayley and her faction, the former took to Twitter to send a message to the Damage CTRL leader.

"Looks like we took CONTROL of the situation huh @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @shirai_io?? #WWEKingston"

Check out Trish Stratus' tweet below:

Bayley's stablemate Kai responded to the Hall of Famer's tweet by asking her to stop.

"TRISH please."

Check out Dakota Kai's tweet below:

Damage CTRL members Bayley, Kai, and SKY, will face Belair, Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castel premium live event. Fans will have to wait and see if the heel trio can build on their winning momentum on September 3.

Do you think Stratus should have a singles match against Bayley in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh