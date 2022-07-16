Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Former IC Champion let go by the company, backstage heat on 'unprofessional' top star, speculation on plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

In today's edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors, we will take a look at some of the most exciting stories revolving around the blue brand and its superstars. This article will look at stories involving top names like Natalya, Gunther, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

There had been reports recently that Natalya had some issues because of which she no-sold Liv Morgan's finisher during a live event. The Queen of Harts immediately got up and left after being pinned by Morgan. Dave Meltzer reported that there was no heat between the two women.

#3 SmackDown Superstar Natalya has garnered a lot of backstage heat

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/natalya-no-sel…



Did Natalya just throw a tantrum and no sell Liv Morgan wtf Did Natalya just throw a tantrum and no sell Liv Morgan wtf wrestlelamia.co.uk/natalya-no-sel…https://t.co/GMAPdgRFZf

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya is reportedly under a lot of heat backstage. Ringside News reported that she has developed a reputation for being difficult to work with the producers and the writers. Their sources told them that she had become so difficult to work with that the producers contemplated complaining to Vince McMahon.

''The situation got to a level where many writers and producers considered taking the matter up with Vince McMahon.''

It was also said that she is being seen as unprofessional and reports suggest she has been 'harassing' writers and producers.

#2 Curtis Axel has been let go by the company

Former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel had seemingly returned to the company as a backstage producer. However, as per PWInsider, he has been let go already and isn't being brought in on RAW or SmackDown anymore. Another producer, Ariya Daivari, is also no longer working for the company.

The reason being given for not using them is 'budget cuts'. It is said that the remaining producers have been severely overworked. Adam Pearce has reportedly taken over Axel's responsibilities. Considering the heavy workload that WWE producers have to face, it would have been wise to keep a talented and experienced name like Curtis Axel around.

#1 Speculation on Shinsuke Nakamura's feud with Gunther

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Gunther's right-hand man Ludwig Kaiser last week on SmackDown. Though Nakamura had answered the call for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge, he later changed his mind and had the former Royal Rumble winner face his accomplice instead.

Though it seems that WWE is building towards a match between Gunther and Nakamura at SummerSlam, that might not be the case. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the feud between the two men could be transitional and a blow-off match might happen on SmackDown.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Shinsuke Nakamura face Gunther at SummerSlam? Yes No 19 votes so far