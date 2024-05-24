Top SmackDown News & Rumors: Female veteran is done with the company, Cody Rhodes to lose the WWE Championship? Charlotte Flair's message

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors and news stories that could have a major impact on the blue brand in the future. Let's take a look at some of the most exciting stories and rumors from the blue brand. This will include a possible title change, the future of Charlotte Flair, and a top name's departure from the company.

SmackDown Superstar Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah this Saturday. Though it was believed that the match would be a "winner takes all" since Paul holds the United States Title, that will not be the case.

#3. SmackDown's Logan Paul to become the next WWE Champion?

During the recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, American Radio personality Sam Roberts suggested that Logan Paul might lose to The American Nightmare in their Undisputed WWE Championship match next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

However, the 40-year-old also suggested that The Maverick could win the Money in the Bank briefcase and use it to win the title from Rhodes at SummerSlam after losing his United States Championship to LA Knight earlier that same night.

"Cody [Rhodes] could win it back a month later. I mean, Logan [Paul] doesn't have to have a long title run. But the idea of Logan losing the title in Cleaveland and then winning the title in Cleveland, I don't hate it," he said. [1:09:55 - 1:10:05]

Cody Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion since WrestleMania XL and has only defended it once, against SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles. A win against Paul must not be very difficult for The American Nightmare. However, if the company wants to build a lengthy rivalry between Rhodes and Paul, then this would be an ideal scenario.

#2. Charlotte Flair sends a positive update

Charlotte posted an update on her Instagram story recently. The Queen shared a gym photo with the caption "work in progress!" This could mean she's getting ready to return to the ring or working on something else.

The former Women's World Champion tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka of Damage CTRL last December on SmackDown. Because of this injury, she missed WrestleMania XL and has been sharing updates with fans during her recovery.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Charlotte Flair. Her addition to the SmackDown Women's Championship scene would add some much-needed star power to the championship mix.

#1. Kristin Prouty is done with WWE

Fightful Select reported that Kristin Prouty was the latest WWE employee released by the Stamford-based promotion. Prouty joined the company in 2000 and was the Senior Vice President of Entertainment Relations for over 20 years. She is one of the multiple senior names who have left the company since TKO took over.

Prouty had a major role in the signing of SmackDown Superstar Logan Paul, who was a social media influencer and boxer before joining the company. Another name that has been let go by the company is Tavia Hartley, who held the role of Talent Operations and Appearances Manager since 2021.